Applications are open until the end of July for a share of more than $400,000 from two Hamilton City Council event funds.

The Community Event Fund has $50,000 available for non-profit community groups that host inclusive free or low-cost events with a high profile.

The council is also offering more than $360,000 in sponsorship to support major events where exposure reaches well beyond Hamilton, delivering significant and high value coverage and attracting large numbers of visitors.

Community and social development manager Andy Mannering says the event fund aims to take the pressure off organisers by offsetting expenses while recognising the major cost is in the time groups and volunteers put in.

"The whole community benefits from these events because they add to Hamilton's vibrancy and encourage people to embrace diversity. The fund recognises how important it is to have ways of bringing people from across Hamilton together to celebrate our differences and similarities," Mannering says.

Between 12 and 15 events are expected to be supported through the fund with a focus on events drawing more than 1000 people. Previous events include cultural and ethnic celebrations. The maximum grant available is $5000.

Mr Mannering says the council's community funding staff are available to meet potential applicants and answer their questions.

Successful applicants will be notified in September.

The council called in February for sponsorship applications for major events, but the process was suspended because of Covid-19. The funding round has been relaunched.

Applicants need to ensure their events help to achieve the objectives and meet the criteria of the council's major event sponsorship policy.

Last year's funding supported 13 events including Balloons over Waikato, the NZ Secondary Schools Swimming Championships, Tainui Waikato Primary School Kapa Haka competitions and the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival.

Major events supported by the council help to raise Hamilton's profile, give residents access to a wide range of cultural and sporting spectacles and build pride in the city. They also showcase Hamilton's top-class event facilities.

"Applicants need to be able to demonstrate their event will result in exposure, promotion and economic benefit for the city as well as promoting pride and a sense of place for Hamiltonians," says general manager of venues, tourism and major events Sean Murray.

Grant applications will be made through the SmartyGrants system on the council's website.

Click here ( to apply to the Community Event Fun. Click here to apply for major event sponsorship.