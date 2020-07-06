Hamilton City Council's 2020/21 "Back on Track" response budget proposes delaying 14 capital projects to ease pressure on ratepayers amidst the economic fallout from Covid-19.

The decision to delay the projects is part of Hamilton's annual draft plan which is currently out for public consultation.

On the list of projects being pushed to later years, which will save the ratepayers $59.8 million, is an extension to the Victoria on the River boardwalk, an upgrade to the Transport Centre, the Eastern Pathways school and university cycle link development, demolition of the closed Municipal Pools and several infrastructure projects in Peacocke, Rotokauri, Ruakura and Rototuna.

Delaying the projects will help keep the council's debt levels lower and reduce interest costs, said Mayor Paula Southgate.

"There is a balance to be found between being prudent but continuing to invest in the city," Southgate said.

"That's why we're progressing with $302.8 million of capital projects. Council has an important role to play in supporting the local economy and getting money circulating to local businesses, supporting local jobs and local families."

Projects given the go-ahead by the council include investing $12.3 million in arts and community projects, $27 million in parks and recreation, $25 million in roading projects, $11 million in Hamilton's water supply and $11 million in visitor attractions.

Feedback on the Draft Back on Track – Covid-19 Response Budget closes on July 10.

Elected members will discuss all feedback at a council meeting on July 23. The final budget, including the rates for the year ahead, will be finalised on August 10.

For the full list of capital projects and to provide your feedback, visit hamilton.govt.nz/annualplan or pick up a hard copy from the council building or any Hamilton City Libraries branch.