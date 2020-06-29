The Waikato is ready to play its part in housing returning Kiwis for isolation, with two Hamilton hotels selected to help in New Zealand's border control.

One is the Hamilton central Ibis, a Waikato-Tainui asset while the other is the Distinction Hotel in the city's Te Rapa suburb.

Radio New Zealand reported that the Māori King will be updated regularly on the status of returning Kiwis staying in isolation at the Waikato-Tainui hotel.

Waikato-Tainui executive chairwoman Rukumoana Schaafhausen said police, the defence force and the Ministry of Health had all provided assurances safety processes would be stringently followed.

Advertisement

Kiingi Tūheitia will also receive regular status reports from the Covid-19 all of government response group.

It was revealed last weekend that New Zealand's managed isolation and quarantine facilities are under "extreme stress" and unable to respond to increasing demands as more New Zealanders return home, an audit commissioned by Air Commodore Darryn Webb found.

"Demand continued to grow, the system was complex and they needed more resources for things such as tests and to communicate with returnees," Webb said.

‌

The news was followed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warning anyone in New Zealand considering overseas travel that they may be charged for the use of border facilities for quarantine upon their return.

Ardern made the comment during her weekly press conference on Monday, where she also announced the Government is spending another $150 million on personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers in border facilities and healthcare.

In response to increased demand, Waikato DHB, in partnership with Anglesea Clinic Urgent Care, has reopened the Covid-19 assessment and swabbing centre at Claudelands, Hamilton.

The centre opened from Saturday, June 27 and is available daily from 9am to 4pm until further notice.