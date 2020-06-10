Plans to redevelop three of Matamata-Piako's main town centres are under way with the public asked for ideas on how to create public friendly centres.

The feedback gathered at an open day held last week is being used to influence the council's 'streetscape project', which aims to revitalise all three of Matamata-Piako's main centres - Matamata, Te Aroha and Morrinsville.

These projects are about more than just "prettying-up" the main streets – they're about creating more people-focused public spaces, including elements like lighting, seats, planter boxes, bins and bike racks, trees, gardens, art and culture.

The Matamata streetscape project is the first one started, with planning for Morrinsville and Te Aroha to begin soon.

Hetana Reserve includes Railside by the Green, the toilets, the skate park, the bus stop and carpark. This whole area is one of the main landing places in Matamata for tourists, brought into the area by the Hauraki Rail Trail, i-SITE and Hobbiton.

It is also a place for motorists to take a toilet break and grab a bite to eat when travelling through town.

The council wants to develop a 'masterplan' to not only improve this area, but also improve the connection between Hetana St and Arawa St, as well as connecting this part of town to Matamata's cycling and walking network.

Improving these links will open up more of Matamata to visitors, and has great potential to boost the local economy.

Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner said he is excited about the project and is keen to work with the community on creating an area that will enhance the town.

"Matamata is a very welcoming town and it has so much to offer not only our visitors, but locals as well. We want to ensure we are making the most of each space in the CBD – whether it's for retail, relaxation or activities," Tanner said.

"We need your feedback to ensure it meets the needs of the people who call Matamata home. Whether you want to see a park, make the area more pedestrian friendly, cultivate the towns heritage, develop an art scene or create a place to meet and eat.

"Whatever your ideas are, take the time to share them with us."