Some Hamilton City elected members - including the mayor and deputy mayor - are following their chief executive's lead in donating part of their salaries to various charities around the city.

Last week, Hamilton City Council CEO Richard Briggs took a 20 per cent pay cut and while the law does not allow for councillors, or the mayor to take a pay cut, some of them have announced they will voluntarily give part of their salary to charities.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate announced last week that she would be donating 10 per cent of her salary to Hamilton charities, while also providing for her extended family who have been affected by Covid-19.

Mrs Southgate also said the law must change to allow mayors or councillors to take a pay cut. Elected members' salaries are set by the Remuneration Authority, with councillors currently earning a minimum of $74,552. The authority set Mrs Southgate's salary at $174,500.

Following on from their mayor's lead, the majority of Hamilton's councillors are providing on-going support to the community either through donations to charities or other means.

Deputy mayor Geoff Taylor said he would be doing the same as Mrs Southgate, while councillor Ewan Wilson said he would be donating 20 per cent of his salary to Hamilton not-for-profit organisations.

Councillors Angela O'Leary and Margaret Forsyth said they will continue to donate to their chosen charities which include the SPCA and Westpac Rescue, while councillor Mark Bunting said he is focused on providing continuous food and support going to the Hamilton community.

Hamilton News today contacted each Hamilton councillor, who at the time were in a meeting and most said they would reply at its conclusion.

Last week the Waikato District Council CEO Gavin Ion also took a 20 per cent pay cut.

Waikato Chamber of Commerce executive director Don Good acknowledged the leadership of Waikato District Council CEO Gavin Ion and Hamilton City Council CEO voluntary reduction in remuneration.

Mr Good said both their mayors must be appreciative of the lead their CEOs have taken during this difficult time when Waikato Businesses Owners and their staff are taking such large hits to their take home income.

Waikato Business owners understand that real leadership is seen in actions.