With Christmas just around the corner, it's time to get the jandals out and head to the beach, but not before making a note of the revised collection dates during the holiday period.

Hamilton's kerbside rubbish and recycling will be collected one day later following public holidays over the Christmas season and into the new year.

With Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday, the usual Wednesday collection will be collected on Thursday 26 December, Thursday's collection will be on Friday.

If you usually have a Friday collection it will be collected on the Saturday. The same applies following New Year's Day, Auckland Anniversary Day (Monday 29 January) and Waitangi Day (Tuesday 6 February) when collections will be one day later than usual in that week.

Advertisement

The festive period brings additional rubbish and recycling for council to collect and manage. Overfilled recycling crates can be a health and safety hazard to contractors who collect more than 55,000 crates each week, so it's important they can safely lift and sort your crate. The good news is extra recycling can be dropped off for free at the Lincoln Street Transfer Station.

The refuse transfer station at 60 Lincoln Street will be open every day except Christmas Day and New Year's Day. On Sundays and other public holidays, it's open between 9am and 4​pm. Normal Monday to Saturday hours are 7.30am to 4.30pm.

The Hamilton Organic Centre, which accepts green waste from members of the public and from commercial operators, will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Day and 2 January, but open all other days from 8am to 5pm.

Trent Fowles and Elias Koronis stand by the council's decision to add a compost bin to the curbside waste collection. Photo / Makayla Wallace-Tidd

For further information on collection dates and ways to reduce waste in the city, visit fightthelandfill.co.nz

COUNCIL CHRISTMAS HOURS

Hamilton City Council facilities and services have reduced opening hours over the holiday season.

The Council office on Anglesea St will close at 3pm on Tuesday 24 December 2019 and reopen at 7.45am on Monday 6 January 2020.

If you're spending the festive season in Hamilton, there's lots to do! The Hamilton Gardens will be open on Christmas Day (except for the information centre and café), Waterworld, Hamilton Zoo, Waikato Museum and ArtsPost will be open every day except Christmas Day.

Advertisement

Hamilton City Libraries and Gallagher Aquatic Centre will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Day and 2 January, they also have some adjusted hours over the holidays.

The city council call centre remains open 24 hours, seven days a week on 07 838 6699. Any non-urgent enquiries can be sent to info@hcc.govt.nz and will be followed up when the office is open again.

More recycling options coming soon

Hamilton is giving rubbish bags the sack in favour of an exciting new kerbside rubbish and recycling service starting 1 July 2020. The new service will introduce a food scraps bin and two separate wheelie bins for collecting rubbish and recycling. The existing recycling crates will be used for glass only.

Information booklets and collection calendars for each property will be delivered with the bins from April 2020. More information about the new smarter, greener and cleaner kerbside rubbish and recycling service and how it will help reduce Hamiltonians' waste footprint is available at fightthelandfill.co.nz