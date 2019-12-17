A series of hearings have been held over the past several weeks to decide the future over the closed municipal pools, the proposed residential Te Awa Lakes development near Horotiu, and an independent hearing over a SkyCity application to increase the number of pokies machines at its Hamilton casino.

No decision has yet been made on any of the three issues, but the Sink or Swim community group, which has been been pushing for the refurbishment of the run-down municipal pools, said they expect a decision this month.

Hamilton City Council said that the refurbishment of the municipal pools in Victoria Street would be too expensive and it is wanting to demolish the facility and open it up as green space by the river.

A decision is expected on the Te Awa Lakes development in early 2020, after hearings of a private plan change application by the Perry Group finished in late November.

More than 1000 houses would be built near Horotiu and the construction of a waterpark.

The Te Awa Lakes Facebook page said:

"There was strong support shown during the hearing from Hamilton City Council, Future Proof, Mana Whenua — who spoke with such passion about the project, and the wider Waikato community.

"They spoke about the positive benefits that Te Awa Lakes will have in terms of economic and social outcomes and how this mixed-use community development is the anchor to developing further recreational activities along the Waikato River and north. Thank you all for your support.

"The outcome should be known early 2020."

The third issue awaiting a decision is whether SkyCity can add 60 more pokies to its gambling floor, to replace three blackjack tables.

No date has been set for a decision.