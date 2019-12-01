Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and carry out routine maintenance.

All this work is weather-dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays.

However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users – including people on bikes and pedestrians – can navigate these areas safely while work is under way.

Upcoming Works

• Reminder: Seddon Rd closure for Black Caps vs England cricket match

The Black Caps are taking on England in a test match at Seddon Park from Friday 29 November to Tuesday 3 December. A road closure will be in place from 9am to 7pm on Seddon Rd, from the Norton Rd roundabout to Somerset St, each day of the test match.

• Weave Festival – Closure of Shared Zone

New Zealand Red Cross is holding the 2019 Weave Market at Garden Place. This is an international food and craft market celebrating and promoting the ethnic diversity of Hamilton and our refugee communities. The Shared Zone in Worley Pl will be closed from 2pm to 8.30pm on Friday 6 December 2019 to allow for stall holders and attendees to move through the area safely. Detours will be in place.

• FMG Waikato Stadium lighting towers testing

To prepare for the HSBC NZ Sevens in January next year, we will be testing all four lighting towers at the stadium from 9.30am on Monday 2 December. This is expected to take four hours to complete.

• Pruning of oak trees between Resolution Dr and Alconbury Dr

Oak trees in the central median between Resolution Dr and Alconbury Dr will be pruned on Tuesday 3 December and Wednesday 4 December. Due to the narrowness of the lane on either side of median, stop/go traffic management will be in place on these days.

• Bader Street – Between Pine St and Norrie Ave

Minor works will begin next week as part of the Bader St safety upgrade. These works include widening a section of the road and installing underground cables for lighting for the new pedestrian refuge islands between Pine Ave and Norrie Street.

• Raised pedestrian platform at the Matai St and Maeroa Rd intersection

Work is planned to start next week to construct a raised safety platform at the Matai St and Maeroa Rd intersection.

Stop/go traffic management will be in place during the first week of construction to prepare for drainage installation. This section of the road will need to be closed for two days in the week starting Monday 9 December while we construct the platform and complete the permanent markings on the raised safety platform. Clearly marked detours will be in place during this time. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

• Te Aroha St refuge island

Construction will begin this month of a pedestrian refuge island in the middle of the road on Te Aroha St, between Argyle St and Whyte St. This location was chosen to make it safer for pedestrians using the two bus stops in the area and Hamilton Boys' High School students. Expect minor delays.

• Rejuvenation work on track for Arthur Porter Dr

Progress at Arthur Porter Dr continues as the affected section of road was stabilized, and chip sealed this week. The asphalt layer will be applied in first week of December. This is expected to take six working days and will flow into the following week.