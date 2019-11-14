A public information day for the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway on Saturday will feature bus tours to the southern end of the 22km project.

The open day based at the site office on Ryburn Road, signposted off Ruakura Road, will be on November 16, with bus tours running from 9am to 1pm.

"With around two years left to completion we are keen to get people out and about on the new four-lane route and show them progress," NZ Transport Agency Waikato portfolio manager Darryl Coalter says.

"People got a brief tour last year, but we can go further this year, passing through construction areas that are usually inaccessible for the public. This section of the project features a major constructed wetland, a full expressway interchange and the project's longest bridge. Tours will take 50-60 minutes."

The $637 million Hamilton section opens in late 2021 — the final piece in the 102km four-lane expressway from Bombay to south of Cambridge. The new highway passes east of Hamilton, connecting the Cambridge section in the south with the Ngaruawahia section in the north.

Buses will travel in groups of three, led by a project pilot vehicle. A project staff member will accompany each bus to provide commentary and answer questions.

Visitors can also view videos, scale models, large floor maps and an archaeological display at the on-site project Visitor Centre. Senior managers and engineers will be there to speak with members of the public.

"This is a great opportunity for people to see first-hand how we build a large section of expressway. Earthworks are almost complete, and bridge building is well advanced," says Mr Coalter.

"The project team has worked hard to create a fun, free event for individuals and families, and we're expecting a big turnout."