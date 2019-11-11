Refreshing, different, more cucumber than pickle, and eww.

These were the reactions from NZME Hamilton staffers to Duck Island's one-off pickle flavoured ice cream for this week's International Pickle Day on Thursday, November 14.

The majority gave the flavour a 5/10, saying it was different, with a unique texture and flavour, but not something you would buy over your traditional Duck Island flavours, such as pepperment slice, raspberry coconut coriander or ginger bourbon pecan.

One staff member, however, said she would pay for more of the ice cream, calling it a special summer treat and giving it 10/10, while another gave it a 1/10 and proceeded to make disgusted facial expressions for the next following minutes.

While International Pickle Day is officially recognised on Thursday, November 14, more than 30 Kiwi eateries are planning some very special menu additions for the week of November 11-17.

While Duck Island is serving up Pickle ice-cream, local Hamilton Eatery Haye's Common is also adding a pickle spin to their menu with a Pickle Bloody Mary.

McClure's Pickles co-founder Joe McClure says he's thrilled with how International Pickle Day has been embraced in New Zealand.

"There's a lot of heritage and tradition attached to our beloved spiced gherkin in America, but we've been really impressed with the Kiwi take on the not-so-humble pickle," Mr McClure said.

"I hope as many Kiwis as possible make the time to head out and enjoy the incredible dishes, drinks and other treats that have been put together for this week-long celebration."