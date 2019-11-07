Cambridge has been crowned the Most Beautiful Large Town in New Zealand.

The annual Keep New Zealand Beautiful (KNZB) competition recognises the environmental excellence of individuals, groups, businesses and schools.

Cambridge, which won over runner-up Pukekohe, was described by judges as having "world-class beauty" and strong community spirit.

"We are super proud to receive the award and honoured to represent Cambridge," Destination Cambridge chair Philip Coles said.

"We always knew we were the most beautiful town in New Zealand, and now it's official."

Coles thanked Cambridge's Michael Jeans and Josh Easby, who were instrumental in putting the application together.

The finalists were judged by celebrity chef Michael Van de Elzen and KNZB CEO Heather Saunderson.

Van de Elzen said Cambridge had an understated world-class beauty.

"What stood out was how much people would give back to the area and invest in the future, from the tree planting schemes through to the community gardens."

Destination Cambridge chief executive Miff Macdiarmid said the win reflected the efforts of many — from Council and the Cambridge Community Board to committed locals who give their time and skills to enhance Cambridge.

"Our parks and reserves team take pride in their work so this is a great award to receive," Council's community services manager, Sally Sheedy, said.