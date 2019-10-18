Hamilton has plugged the drain in voting numbers after securing a 38.78 per cent voter turnout, the city's highest since 2004.

In 2016 the turnout was 33.4 per cent.

With special votes yet to be counted at the time of writing, 39,837 of the 102,714 electors have had their say on who will lead Hamilton through an exciting and important time.

Local political commentator Paul Barlow said the voting turnout is a massive victory for the people of Hamilton.

"Considering there was no big election issue it is extremely positive and it means people were really keen to hear their voices heard," Mr Barlow said.

"Overall the increase itself is good, but what it also indicates is people are listening which is positive."

Mr Barlow credited local media, like the Hamilton News and grassroots movement Politics in the Tron for creating such an interest in local politics this term.

"You see the works of someone like Kelli Pike, from Politics in the Tron, and you think this is something that you need in every city to drive voter turnout."

Mr Barlow said that while the voter turnout was increased, there is still work to be done and that online voting may not be the answer.

"Online voting sounds good in theory, but it just is not technically possible yet," Mr Barlow said.

"The technology is not set up for it, and it is not really safe as well. I think a ballot day is the best way to drive voter turnout, make an event out of it.

"Postboxes have been taken out systemically for years now, so you go somewhere like Davies Corner with a decent population base, but because it is a lower socio-economic area you were not getting as much post so they took those boxes out."

Mr Barlow said it gave a slight advantage to the likes of Rototuna and Flagstaff that had an older demographic and are more prone to still using postal services.

He said council must focus on connecting themselves with the community again, and the community in turn realising how much council affects them.

Hamilton City Council chief executive Richard Briggs said he's proud of the work that's been done all over the city to drive interest in this election.

"We're very lucky to have passionate individuals and groups who have put in amazing efforts all over the city. We've had fantastic media profiles, community events, general awareness campaigns and so much more," Mr Briggs said.

"We all pulled out the stops to encourage Hamiltonians to get involved and vote and we should all be incredibly happy with this result."

The council also made it as easy as possible for Hamiltonians to vote by increasing the number of ballot boxes across the city, making special voting available at all community libraries and hosting drive-through voting on election day.