Hamilton City Council has voted to raise pay for its security staff, despite some elected members making the issue political.

The topic raised eyebrows after the original discussions were held in public excluded, however councillor Dave Macpherson released the voting results on his public Facebook page causing a backlash from social media commentators.

After securing the signature of five other elected members, Mr Macpherson brought the motion back to council in public, which voted to include provision for remuneration to security staff of a minimum of $20 per hour, which will amount to $13,330 in the first year, to take effect from the start date of the contract, increasing for subsequent years in line with council staff minimum wage rates.

The motion also asked the chief executive to bring a report back to council on the minimum wage for all council's contracts, a point which was not included in last month's defeated motion, and one that made some councillors originally not vote in favour.

Councillor Dave Macpherson said the actual work of security contractors was out of hours and in difficult circumstances, and that they deserved the living wage.

"The amount being asked for is a fair amount to redress the imbalance in this contract," Mr Macpherson said. "I believe the ratepayers will get extra value out of this as the staff will be more productive."

Councillor Garry Mallett said there was no value in the decision for the ratepayers.

"This is a totally feel-good step we are taking and ironically with other peoples' money," Mr Mallett said.

"This is the sort of stuff that happens when you are out of touch. It is unnecessary decisions like this that cause our rates to go up."

Councillor Geoff Taylor took aim at Mr Mallett, saying he was out of touch with the community.

"I don't know if Councillor Mallett has tried living off $20 an hour, and I find it quite rich that he is saying we are out of touch. I think anyone who doesn't support this is not actually in touch with the real harsh world."

Councillor Angela O'Leary commended Mr Macpherson for including the idea of looking at all of council's contracts and reviewing them.

"I have spoken to some very far right-leaning people and asked them directly this question and they generally just want people to have a fair go and I commend councillor Macpherson for bringing this forward again.

Hamilton mayor Andrew King decided to take aim at his mayoralty opposition Angela O'Leary and Paula Southgate.

"There has been a lot of Facebook banter that I don't support the living wage. When you work out the numbers, the chairs around this table are getting $80,000 a year, which is $40 an hour which is double what we are proposing to pay our security guards."

Mr Macpherson cut into the mayor's speech saying it was unfair attack on the two elected members.

Mr King attacked Ms Southgate, who was absent from the meeting.

"Tonight I urged Paula to stay in the meeting because she is going to an event that I suspect I have also been invited too, but our job is to be around this table."

Mr King was then told to stop speaking by governance. He ended his comments by commending Ms O'Leary's open mindedness.