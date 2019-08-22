A pillar of environmental and conservation movements, a passionate disabled-community advocate and a devoted guardian of victims of domestic violence are among the 12 recipients of the first round of 2019 Hamilton Civic Awards that were presented earlier in the month.

The Civic Awards recognise substantial service of a voluntary nature or beyond normal employment benefiting the city of Hamilton and its people.

"The Civic Awards celebrate contributions to the city that serve as an inspiration to others and create a create a sense of pride among Hamiltonians," Hamilton City Council chief executive Richard briggs said.

The recipients were selected by a panel of deputy mayor Martin Gallagher and Councillors Mark Bunting, Ryan Hamilton, Paula Southgate and Leo Tooman. The selections were ratified by the council at an extraordinary meeting on August 1. Recipients are (with services) :

■Lindsay Cumberpatch (community development)

■Veronica Garcia Gil(the community)

■Shalini Guleria (education)

■Katherine Hay (the environment)

■Pirihira (Pat) Kaio (the community and environment)

■Ngaire Kelly (women's refuge)

■John McIntosh (the disability sector)

■Guillaume Muzombo (the refugee community — posthumous award)

■Dhirendra Naresh (the community)

■Janne Nottage (the disability sector and community groups)

■Maureen Speedy (the community and wellbeing)

■Rouruina Toa (the community)