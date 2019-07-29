As election nominations open for Hamilton City Council, the candidate lists are beginning to grow with more women looking to strengthen the number around the council table.

Chris Davis, who worked at Hamilton Girls' High School as a health and safety manager, announced she would be contesting a West ward seat.

There has been a common theme from the new batch of candidates that the current council lacks diversity, and Ms Davis said the same thing, saying some councillors have been there too long.

"My thoughts on the current council are that a number of them have been members for quite a while and appear to have lost focus on what is important to; and best for locals.

"Council does not consult wide enough across all communities — as all of us are impacted by decisions that they make. There is minimal diversity in our current council and this needs to change," Ms Davis said.

She said she is a future thinker who will be able to provide a fresh lens on the next council.

"My goal is to help cultivate a responsive and agile council that responds to the needs of its people. With my background in governance, management, education and law I know I have the skills, experience, tenacity and drive to succeed with this."

Ms Davis said affordable and healthy housing is a key priority for council, and that the city should be build up and not out. She also said that if elected she would focus on mental health and social wellbeing of the city's residents, and long term solutions to homelessness.

Along with Ms Davis, former Hamilton mayoralty candidate in 2010 Lisa Lewis is contesting the mayoralty again.

Ms Lewis said she is passionate about the city and will be a "resilient warrior" for Hamilton.

"I will be an influential leader who achieves cost-effective results and steers Hamilton on the right path, solving important problems along the way where rate payers will see a difference."

She said the current council has wasted ratepayer money, and that under her leadership she will bring it back under control.

"There has been wasted spending and decisions not just in the last term of 3 years — but in the last 9 years since I last stood for mayor in 2010.

"I disagree with spending thousands and thousands of dollars in art when there is roads, CBD and safety that need attention. Since 2011 according to the Hamilton Arts Agenda 24 public artworks in the city were valued at over $4.9 million.

"In 2017 news agencies reported on the Hamilton City Council looking at spending $73 million on a Waikato Regional Theatre to replace Founders Theatre. I don't understand this when we have Claudelands Event Centre, Waikato University and The Meteor to accommodate as an auditorium."

■ Footnote: Hamilton City Council as part of its 10-year plan only committed $25m to the total cost of the Waikato Regional Theatre.