Hamilton's planned new kerbside collection service has stirred Hamiltonians, with some in full support for two wheelie bins and a food waste bin, while others are questioning how they will house them.

The new rubbish and recycling regime due to start in July 2020, has been met with mixed reviews, with people concerned about the transition.

The new service will be a 1200-litre rubbish wheeled bin, a 240-litre recycling wheeled bin, and a 45-litre crate for glass - all collected fortnightly. There will be a 20 to 30-litre food bin collected weekly.

The June 28 issue of the Hamilton News reported that Hamilton City Council was preparing for the service, where residents swap black bags for two wheelie bins, a food bin and a glass crate, to reduce rubbish sent to landfill and stop torn bags spilling rubbish into streets.

Residents raised many questions on the Hamilton News Facebook page.

Jenny Letts said, "In theory a great idea but if you live on a tiny property with minimal or no backyard, where does one now store two huge bins as well as an extra small one.

"I'm sure I'm not the only one in this predicament, not a good look leaving them outside the front door.

HCC compliance manager, Trent Fowles said the council would work with residents to help store the bins.

"We understand the new bins are a change from the current household set-up, and that residents may need to think creatively about where to store them. We will provide more information and ideas about storage for multi-unit/high density housing areas nearer to the roll-out time," Mr Fowles said.

Ann Ie commented: "Is there any assistance for people with disabilities or elderly who will struggle to take out this many bins."

Mr Fowles said that more information will be available in early 2020, however the council is working on a process to assist residents who are unable to handle the bins.

Heather Hitchens commented: "Would larger families be able to purchase a second wheelie. We have eight people in our house and I wonder if the one bin would be big enough."

Mr Fowles said the new suite of bins will offer more capacity than the current collection service.

"We will be providing guidance to families on how to minimise waste and maximise recycling," Mr Fowles said.

Several residents asked if they could refuse the new bins, however Mr Fowles said without the new bins residents will not be able to receive a rubbish and recycling service.

"We understand that not every resident wants to pay for every rates-funded service.

However, rates-funded services ensure the needs of the city are met, and as a city we need to take responsibility for the waste that we create – both for our current and future environment and community.

Residents who do not want to use the new service can choose not to use it, however they will still be rated for rubbish and recycling. There are private rubbish and recycling services available in Hamilton that residents can organise, however this will be at their own expense."

Residents were also concerned where the 3-7 plastics will go after being collected. Currently the council only collects plastics 1-2.

"Our contractor will own these plastics after they are collected, and they are currently working on various solutions for reuse. There is already interest from various onshore companies who can reuse the plastic. Any surplus plastic will likely head offshore for reuse," Mr Fowles said.