Hamilton City Council's planned 3.8 per cent rates rise will take effect on July 1, with property owners able to check online what their new rates are likely to be.

In 2018, Hamilton City Council approved a 9.3 per cent rates increase for the year, with 3.8 per cent rates increase annually from 2019.

The council also voted to shorten the transition period to capital value over three years. Capital value is where rates are calculated on the value of the land and what is built on it instead of just the land.

The council's rates and revenue manager, Matthew Bell, says an online property search provides ratepayers with an indication of their new rates before the next invoices are delivered in late July.

"There are a number of factors which will impact the rates for an individual property," says Mr Bell.

These include the transition from land value to capital value rating and the staged introduction of the uniform annual general charge (UAGC). The new rates are also the first to use the 2018 property valuations."

Hamilton's property values were reviewed in September 2018. The review showed property in Hamilton is worth $9.95 billion more than it was three years ago.

Along with the rates increase, key 10-year plan projects are also under way, including upgrades to the city's water treatment plant, and the construction of the final stage of the ring road.

There will also be $72 million spent on roading upgrade, while just under $3 million will be spent on foundation work for four new Hamilton Gardens.

Hamilton Mayor Andrew King says the plan sets the right course at a pivotal time for the city.

"Our 2019/20 Annual Plan sets out $323.6 million in capital spending, while still meeting our budgeted savings targets of $94 million over 10 years," says Mr King.

Seven new projects have also added to the annual plan, including funding for extending CitySafe to the suburbs, $150,000 to develop a structure for swimmers and divers in the river at Hamilton Gardens, and $1 million on seismic assessments of council buildings.

"Hamilton is buzzing, and its growth reflects our great river city being an attractive place to live, work, play and visit," says Mr King. View rate changes online at hamilton.govt.nz/our-services/property-and-rates/rates/Pages/default.aspx