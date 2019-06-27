Final preparations are in force for the 2019 New Zealand Brass Band National Championships which will bring five days of music to Hamilton in July and involve 31 bands competing in a range of events.

It has been 40 years since the contest — one of the largest and oldest music competitions in New Zealand — was in Hamilton.

It will be the most well attended championships in more than a decade with 31 bands — 29 of them from outside Hamilton — competing.

Musicians from around New Zealand, Australia and even as far as United States will compete for titles and trophies. Competitions include solo and ensemble events at Claudelands Event Centre on Wednesday and Thursday July 10 and 11.

Advertisement

The following two days are all about the full brass band competition where the A and C Grade bands will compete at Claudelands Event Centre and the B, D and youth grades will battle it out at the Southwell School Performing Arts Centre.

The chief adjudicator is Dr Luc Vertommen from Belgium, and the assistant chief is New Zealand Army Band director of music, Major Graham Hickman. Stephen Leader from Christchurch is the chief military judge.

Championship highlights include:

■ Wednesday July 10 8pm — Brass Direct Invitation Slow Melody

■ Thursday July 11: 7.30pm — New Zealand Army Band Champion of Champions

■ Friday July 12: 12.30pm — Parade of Bands

■ Sunday July 14: 1pm — Gala Concert.—

MC for the Grand Finale concert is Mark Bunting. It will feature Chicago Brass Band, Hamilton City Brass and will showcase soloists Trevor Bremner (NZ), Murray Borthwick (UK/NZ) and Harmen Van Hoorne (Belgium).

"Being able to create a memorable contest for our brass banding peers is of course a high priority for our committee however, being able to involve the whole community is just as important," Marketing Coordinator Memorie Brooky said.

"Having opportunities to showcase the different musical facets of brass banding is a must and we know that these championships are going to do that absolutely." Tickets: Ticketek. Parade of Bands is free .