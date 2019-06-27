Founded by Andrew T Lyall and Sebastian Byrne, new theatre company Some Deep Purpose present their inaugural show, Pentimento: The Parting Gift of Sylvia Torrance.

A devised piece, Pentimento tells the story of the children of Sylvia Torrance, New Zealand's most exciting, controversial, and secretive visual artist. Sylvia has passed away and her children have all come together for the first time in years to clean out her studio.

Over the course of the play Violet, Mazarin, Roux and Blue must come to terms with the loss of their mother, the memories of the woman she once was, and their strained relationships with each other.

Pentimento is the collaboration of five actors and a creative team, who created Sylvia's paintings scattered throughout the theatre. These varying artists' processes created the story on stage and the unique aural/visual experience that accompanies it.

Founding member and recent Waikato University Theatre Studies graduate Andrew T Lyall has been a part of Hamilton's performing arts community for the past four years and is committed to building it even higher.

"The stage is possibility. It is tragic and comic and uplifting and terrifying and none of the above all at once ... until you place something on it," he says.

"The stage offers so much to the creative mind and I've discovered in my time here that Hamilton is full of them.

Some Deep Purpose was founded to bring at least a few of those creative minds together and encourage them, through performance-training based in charisma and joy, to make theatre," he says.

"Not theatre as anyone else says it should be done — but from their hearts."

The play contains horror, discussions and an abstract depiction of suicide, and coarse language. R16+. Tickets $15, or $10 for students with ID.

The play starts at 7.30pm at Meteor Theatre on July 2, 3, 4, and 6.