Following its highly successful premiere performance in 2018, choreographer and founding member of Atamira Dance Company Louise Potiki Bryant returns as one of six wāhine to tour Onepū to five North Island Centres from 28 June to 20 July.

Onepū (sand) reflects the sand bank Pikopiko-i-whiti which encircles the world and upon which six atua wāhine (female deities) stand.

Onepū is a striking and powerful new dance work.

Potiki Bryant is well regarded for her choreography and video artistry which is informed by kaupapa Māori and mana wahine.

Advertisement

For the 2019 North Island tour Potiki Bryant joins the ensemble, as Hine-pū-nui-o-toka — mother of the other five atua and Māui's grandmother.

The ensemble also features Jasmin Canuel as Hine-aroraki whose name denotes soaring and who controls the flight of birds, Imogen Tapara (Ngāti Ruanui and Ngāruahinerangi) as Hine-hauone who controls the easterly to northern winds, Rosie Tapsell (Ngāti Whakaue, Te Arawa) as Hine-rōriki who controls the northerly winds and Presely Ziogas (Ngāpuhi, Kāi Tahu) as Hine-rōtia who controls the westerly winds.

Louise has brought together a talented creative team, many of whom are long-time collaborators. Paddy Free, of multimedia electronic duo Pitch Black fame, is a New Zealand composer who worked alongside Ariana Tikao (taonga pūoro, vocals, lyrics) to compose the soundtrack.

Vanda Karolczak's atmospheric lighting, Rona Ngahuia Osborne's costumes and Louise Potiki Bryant's video design paint a powerful visual landscape. The combined effect of music, movement and visuals is sophisticated and stunning.

Onepū is at Gallagher Performing Arts Centre in Hamilton on Friday 28 June at 7pm and Saturday 29 June at 12.30pm.