The former CEO of the Waikato Chamber of Commerce has announced his candidacy for Waikato Regional Council.

Hamilton businessman William Durning announced he will stand, contesting for one of the four Hamilton seats in October's Local Government elections.

"I am running for the Waikato Regional Council because I have a unique blend of private sector business experience, an extensive network of relationships and a drive to serve a community that I have lived in for over the last two decades," Mr Durning said.

"I'm just a regular guy, interested in people and their stories, especially when they share my passion for the Waikato region. As your regional councillor, you have my word that I will genuinely listen to you, actively engage, and I will work my socks off to understand the issues and concerns of the region's ratepayers and represent them with drive, wisdom and humanity."

Advertisement

Mr Durning has been an owner in successful local businesses, including the Subway on Greenwood street and Calder & Lawson Travel in Hamilton East.

He has served as a trustee, director and independent chairman in many local for-profit, and not-for-profit organisations. He is a chartered member of the Institute of Directors in New Zealand.

In July of last year, William retired as the Chief Executive of the Waikato Chamber of Commerce, following a successful four-year turnaround of the organisation.

"At the Chamber I got to listen to and speak with a vast range of business people from our region, as well as political and business leaders from across New Zealand and the world, telling them all about the great place that this region is.

"My goal is for everyone in the Waikato to feel proud of living and working in this exceptional part of the world. Like you, I want a better future for the Waikato region and us all."

William and his wife Alison live in Claudelands, they have two grown-up daughters and Vespa, their three-kilo poodle/bichon frise.