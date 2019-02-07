The dog involved in a series of attacks on dogs at Claudelands Park in early January has been euthanised and its owner fined $200.

The attack by a blue heeler on Jess and Dick Zinsli's maltese shih tzu Beau at Claudelands Park on January 12 resulted in Beau being euthanised due to severe injuries.

Animal Education and Control Manager Susan Stanford told Hamilton News the blue heeler was put down on Tuesday morning, because it was considered aggressive.

The owner of the blue heeler, which was microchipped and registered, was fined $200 for failing to control and contain the dog in their property.

"The safety of our community is our top priority.

"It attacked three dogs in one day, and has some history with Animal Education and Control," Ms Stanford said.

Following the attacks, Animal Education and Control increased patrols around the park and began an investigation.

The council said the investigation ended with the blue heeler being signed over by its owners to animal control.

Ms Stanford said in a statement issued by council, that the team had done an amazing job.

"We are very grateful for the community coming forward with so much information.

"Without their statements we wouldn't have be able to link back to the exact dog involved," says Ms Stanford.

"It is a tough process making sure we link all the dots and the different statements together to make sure we are positive we've caught the right dog.

"The owners of the blue heeler have been very co-operative."

Animal Control is responsible for the enforcement of dog control laws, dog owner education, school and community dog safety presentations, daily patrols and running the Adopt-a-dog programme.