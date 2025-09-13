Fallen trees and power lines have blocked State Highway 2 at Whakamārama, with crews working to reopen the route. Photo / NZME

Diversions in place after SH2 blocked by downed power lines and trees

Fallen trees and power lines have blocked a main highway near Tauranga with motorists advised to expect delays.

Police said State Highway 2 at Whakamārama is blocked at the intersection with Pahoia Rd.

No injuries have been reported but traffic is unable to use the main route. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Diversions are in place, but they are not suitable for heavy vehicles.

Southbound traffic is being diverted via Esdaile Rd, Old Highway and Barrett Rd before rejoining SH2. Northbound motorists should follow the route in reverse.