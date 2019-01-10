With a career spanning over four decades, one of the original godfathers of dance music, Fatboy Slim aka Norman Cook, is heading to Hamilton, with tickets still available.

He was a key pioneer of the big beat genre of the 90s, with certified hits Right Here, Right Now, The Rockafeller Skank and Praise You coming from four albums since 1996.

Kiwis will need to Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat in order to prepare themselves for the mind and genre-bending multi-visual effects and stage presence that comes with a Fatboy Slim show.

He has played to 250,000-plus people on Brighton Beach, headlined festival and arena shows around the world, but nothing of this magnitude and depth that goes into the heart and soul of New Zealand. Fatboy Slim last performed in New Zealand at a sold-out headline show at Vector Arena in 2012, and prior to that was closing out the Boiler Room at Big Day Out in 1999 (yes, that was 20 years ago). His reappearance on the touring circuit will nodoubt spark the reappearance of ravers (young and old) across dance floors around the country.

Cook's success lies in his ability to blend funky breakbeats with the most catchy melodies and riffs, and he has reached a wider audience than many DJs by combining elements of rock and dance music. Cook holds the Guinness World Record for the most top 40 hits under different names, and as a solo act, he has won ten MTV Video Music Awards and two Brit Awards.