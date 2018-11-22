The lights of Christmas are beginning to shine across Hamilton, as the city prepares to welcome in the festive season with a special queen making an appearance in the city.

Queen Elsa of Arendelle, from the movie Frozen, will headline some of the special guests arriving in Hamilton to mark the beginning of the festive season. Two dates to note are Saturday December 1 for the annual Christmas tree lighting in Garden Place, and Sunday December 9 for the First Credit Union Parade along Anglesea Street.

The largest Christmas tree in New Zealand will dominate Garden Place, and be the focal point for families to gather, watch and perform right throughout December.

The tree is 27m tall to the tip of the star — more than six storeys high — and takes a team of 15 people to install the frame and the lighting, fluff the branches and hang the baubles.

Starting at 5pm on December 1, food trucks will be around Garden Place to fill tummies, with special performances from Queen Elsa, local stage bands and dance groups before the tree's light show at 9pm.

Before its trip across the world on December 24, Santa's sleigh will be parked up in Garden Place for kids to sit and take a selfie in.

There will be face painters, bouncy castles, characters such as Santa's elves, jingles, along with singing carols with the last carols segment by candlelight before Garden Place illuminates the tree.

On Sunday December 9, the annual First Credit Union Christmas Parade will dominate Angelsea Street on December 9, with the community encouraged to get in quick to get a good view of the floats.

The parade features colourful floats representing the unique communities of Hamilton, as well as crazy characters such as Olaf from Frozen, and the Queen of Hearts, while Santa Claus himself will dropping by.

Marching bands, dance groups and ethnic groups will all bring a unique presence to the parade.

The parade starts at the corner of Rostrevor and Anglesea streets, travels down Anglesea Street and ends at the corner of Anglesea and Knox streets.