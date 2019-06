More than 100 gymnasts showcased their abilities at the Whangārei Academy of Gymnastics Club Competition this weekend.

The annual event was held at Trigg Sports Arena in Kensington on Saturday and 110 gymnasts from five clubs around Northland - and one from Auckland - took part.

WAGS manager Vicki MacDonald said the competition was "really good".

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to capture the talent.

Supporters Brendan Pol, 14, Miranda Pol, Renate Slykerman and Gail Wynyard.

The teams warm up.

Annabelle Burton, 8, of Mahurangi, during her floor routine.

The young competitors.

Hannah Russell, junior judge, and control judge Zara Harris ready to work.

Coach Sarah Lawrence waits with student 5-year-old Sophie Williams before her floor routine.