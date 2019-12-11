Ask legendary golfer Sir Bob Charles why he loves the sport and his passion for the sport is clear.

"There's nothing better than making a good swing and making a clean contact and hearing a good contact and watching the ball flying through the air," he said before leaving Tauranga yesterday.

The 83-year-old is no stranger to the golf course, having won the NZ Open four times, the first in 1954.

Charles, who is New Zealand's first major champion having won the Open Championship in 1963, claimed 76 professional wins in his career - including six victories on the PGA Tour. He earned seven top-five finishes at majors, 11 top-10s, and made the cut 44 times.

He was in Tauranga this week for the inaugural Christies Floorings Mount Open.

The event, which is part of the Jennian Homes Charles Tour, features 128 players in the main field. As part of the lead-up celebrations for the event, a pro am was played on Wednesday and Charles says he was okay with how he finished the day.

"I was pretty rough the first nine, I hit one fairway on the front nine and I would've been in the low 40s I think for that nine, but I redeemed myself and I shot even par on the back nine. One birdie and one bogie and the rest pars, so I left with a, you know, a comfortable feeling," he said.

Mount Maunganui Golf Club hosted the New Zealand PGA Championships in the 60s, 70s and 80s and in 1979 he won the event, marking 40 years since he won on the same course.

"I've played many tournaments which were all held all over the Christmas New Year period and only won one, which I'm quite proud of being a national championship like New Zealand PGA.

"I had my daughter caddying for me and in one round, I don't think she carried the whole tournament, but it was an accepted thing to bring all the family here and we got to know quite a few of the local people."

While he's not a fan of trees on the golf course, of which the Mount has plenty, he jokingly says the only good thing about them is that they look good when the pohutukawa are in bloom.

"I don't really enjoy trees on golf courses because my ball has a habit of finishing under them."

Charles remembers first picking up a golf club when he was about 3 but it wasn't until he suffered a rugby injury at 12 that he started playing, concentrating on golf in winter and cricket in summer. When he left Wairarapa College he concentrated solely on golf.

Today, living near a golf course in Christchurch, he will head to the course on a fine day when he can and will hit about 50 golf balls each time.



"I enjoy golf playing well but I don't enjoy playing poorly, I suppose most people are the same. "