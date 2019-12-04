Manawatu Wanganui has made the best start possible to the New Zealand Women's Interprovincial Golf Tournament in Hawke's Bay going through opening day and yesterday morning unbeaten.

Auckland, Harbour Golf, Manawatu Wanganui, and Bay of Plenty Golf were all undefeated after the first two rounds on opening day with tournament favourites Auckland recording two decisive wins to begin their campaign for a fourth straight New Zealand Women's Interprovincial title at Maraenui Golf Club in Hawke's Bay.

But Manawatu Wanganui showed they are a team to be wary of come the latter stages of the week.

They beat Wellington 5-0, Hawke's Bay Poverty Bay 4-1 and Aorangi 4-1 in the first three rounds to tee off their interprovincial campaign.

Manawatu Wanganui number one Tara Raj recorded a notable win over the in-form Wellington number one Darae Chung 2&1, and beat Tessa McDonald 4&2 in the afternoon. Chung is the current leader on the Order Of Merit (OOM) Calendar.

Manawatu Wanganui last got their name on the trophy in 1960.

Round One – Tuesday, December 3

Man/Wang 5 v Wellington 0 Tara Raj def Darae Chung 2/1, Zhuo Yi Hu def Erika Cui 4/3, Brydie Hodge def Alanah Gullery 5/4, Lisa Herbert def Victoria Li 5/4, Lily Griffin def Shontalia William 8/6.

Round Two – Tuesday, December 3

Man/Wang 4 v Hawke's Bay PB 1 Tara Raf def Tessa McDonald 4/2, Zhuo Yi Hu def Janie Field 7/5, Brydie Hodge lost to Clare Choi 5/4, Lisa Herbert def Marth Manaena 1up, Lily Griffin def Fiona Ellis 5/4.

Man/Wang 4 v Aorangi Tara Raj def Ginny Bolderson 5/4, Zhuo Yi Hu def Angela Gerken 4/2, Brydie Hodge lost to Catherine Knight 2/1, Lisa Herbert def Lynda Brown 4/2, Lily Griffin def Kathryn Baker 3/2.

Manawatu Wanganui were to play Canterbury in Round Four on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday they play Otago in Round Five and have the bye in Round Six Thursday afternoon.

They face defending champions Auckland in Round Seven on Friday morning.