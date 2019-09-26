

Barry "Baz" Shannon knows where all the bodies are buried at Belmont.

Shannon retires tomorrow after 36 years as head greenkeeper at the Wanganui Golf Club's Belmont links on Mosston Rd bordering coastal Castlecliff.

The affable groundsman was hired on May 9, 1983 as chief superintendent as they were called in those days and has since seen his share of burglars and seriously talented golfers swing by his maintenance and implement shed adjacent to the top car park.

And while they have come and gone, he is reluctant to dig the dirt on any that have passed through the back nine, or even the front for that matter.

In 2013 Barry Shannon celebrated 30 years in the job as greenkeeper at Belmont.

"I've seen a lot of people come and go over the years and watched some notable golfers play here at Belmont," Shannon recalled.

"Ryan Fox and his old man (Grant) have played here, I've played with Michael Campbell and of course Simon Owen began his golfing here. The likes of Junior Tatana and Riki Kauika were members as youngsters and Ricky went on to play world stroke play in the Eisenhower (Cup)."

Shannon and wife Kay, who live in a house adjacent to the clubhouse, had one of their darkest moments in the job when preparing to go out one evening in 2001.

"We were getting ready to go out and I looked out the window and said 'gee, it looks a bit hazy out there'," Kay Shannon said.

"The clubhouse was on fire and eventually burned to the ground - all we could do was watch. I didn't do that, but we ended up with a new clubhouse a few years later," Baz quipped.

Shannon downplays his ability to maintain the fairways and greens in pristine order over many years. In his no-nonsense manner he simply puts it down to "just getting on with the job".

"If something happens, or there's something to do, you just get out there and do it."

Shannon said there was no mystery about maintaining a golf course and nothing particularly special required for Belmont. Being close to the coast means strong winds are part and parcel of the job, but that is a double-edged sword. The wind can be both friend and foe in Shannon's book.

"By far the majority of work preparing for a tournament is beforehand," Shannon reckons.

"The Committee decided in their wisdom during our centennial year in 1994 to host two national tournaments back-to-back within 10 days of each other. We hosted the national women's open and then the Freyberg Rosebowl which was called the Tower Tournament back then - that was a struggle. Mowing lawns and changing holes are the easy part during a tournament, the main work is done before tournament starts.

"When I started here were four grounds staff, now here is just two and that can make life difficult at times. We do have a small group of volunteers and they are a great help."

While diligently toiling on the fairways, roughs and greens around the 18-hole course, Shannon also managed to squeeze in some time at administration and regional political level. He was also a fairly handy golfer now languishing on a three handicap after getting down as low as a +1.

From 1982 through to 1986 Shannon was a member of the Manawatu-Wanganui interprovincial golf team and for 10 years was No1 for the Freyberg Masters team.

He has been a New Zealand senior representative (55+) in Asia Pacific Senior Sanctuary Cove Trophy teams and an undefeated manager of the Sanctuary Cove Trophy team three times.

He is a former committeeman and president of the Manawatu-Wanganui Golf Course Superintendent Association, the Wanganui Golf Club's representative on the Manawatu-Wanganui Golf Association and a Manawatu-Wanganui and New Zealand sector.

In a testament to his greenkeeping knowledge, Shannon was training moderator for the Sports Turf ITO (Industry Training Organisation) for 18 years and in 2009 was rewarded for his services to the industry by the Sports Turf Institute and made a life member of the Manawatu Superintendent Association in 2012. His latest accolade was given by the NZGCSA earlier this year, again for his services to the industry.

Golf will remain a big part of Baz and Kay Shannon's lives in retirement, along with grandchildren in Australia and a rental property to do up.

"I have scored a good volunteer job in Melbourne in December at the President's Cup - I'm looking forward to that. We've got plenty to keep us busy in retirement," Shannon said.

His sidekick of 18 years, David Hodge, will take over as head greenkeeper when Shannon departs.