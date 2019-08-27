The heat provided challenging conditions on the China golf course, but Kieran Muir didn't let the hot weather get the better of him. The 31-year-old touring golf professional opens up about the highs and lows of playing in the Huangshan Open in China this month. He talks to reporter Zoe Hunter about how he managed to overcome testing conditions to win the trophy.

Be authentic because you need to believe in what you are doing, to be able to fully commit to it.

That is one of touring golf professional Kieran Muir's top tips.

The Ōmokoroa-based professional won the Huangshan

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.