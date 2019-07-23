Multiple Whanganui women open champion Tara Raj has added the Waikato Women's Winter Strokeplay title to her rapidly-growing list of golfing achievements.

The 16-year-old won the Waikato feature hot on the heels of winning the Ruth Middleton Open in Matamata earlier this month off the back of a gutsy third in the New Zealand women's foursomes on the same course the week before.

Raj scored 11 under in her four rounds - 72, 69, 71, 71 - to get her name on the trophy alongside some other great names, including Lydia Ko.

Raj won the event over Eunseo Choi from Takapuna and Yeonsoo Son from North Shore in third.

Sponsored by 1-Day, the Waikato tournament is part of the New Zealand Golf Order of Merit and was played over the weekend for the first time at the Riverside Narrows Golf Club, Tamahere in Hamilton.

Raj and Waikato Men's Winter Strokeplay 2019 winner Jayden Ford were two juniors who played on the US Kids' Golf Wellington Tour.