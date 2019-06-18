Wanganui recorded a rare feat on Monday when beating Marton in the final of the Manawatu Wanganui women's district pennants golf championship for the first time since 1994.

With a match play format for the four players on course in each game and a four ball, best ball bonus for the first and second players, the Wanganui women came out 3 to 2 victors over Marton after winning two matches and the four ball, best ball on the Rangitikei course on Monday.

Wanganui club captain Carron Thomson said she was proud to be able to hang yet another pennants trophy to the wall at Belmont.

Judy Jensen, Peg Irvin, Sue Wilson and Robyn McKenzie made up the finals day team, while Pat Follows, Elaine Holden and Lyn Hussey contributed during the season to get Wanganui to the final.