NZME, publisher of the Bay of Plenty Times, has launched a new major campaign to shine a light on businesses being innovative and supporting one another during levels 3 and 2 - and beyond. City business leaders share their top tips on how to rebuild your business in a level 2 world.

"We are all in this together. If you need assistance, reach out."

That is Tourism Bay of Plenty chief executive Kristin Dunne's message to businesses as they rebuild in a level 2 world.

Dunne said these were unprecedented times and no one had the answer or the "right" thing to do.

"The restart of the economy is a marathon, not a sprint and collaboration will get us further than racing against the 'competition'.

"Use the time to upskill and refine your business plan."

Tourism Bay of Plenty was working closely with the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce and Priority One to contact and assist affected businesses across the Coastal Bay of Plenty to access the support available.

It has a team of product developers to build tourism industry capability and capacity in coastal Bay of Plenty.

That team includes a Kaihautū – Māori economy who works specifically with iwi and hapū to develop cultural tourism businesses.

Tourism Bay of Plenty chief executive Kristin Dunne. Photo / Supplied

Dunne said the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce offered a variety of webinars and online courses.

"Take the time to look after yourself, your family and friends and appreciate this time for greater appreciation and connectedness."

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley's top tip for rebuilding your business in a level 2 world is to develop a good communications plan with staff, suppliers and customers.

"Secure your suppliers as they will take a while to reboot," he said.

"Pay it forward by paying your invoices as soon as possible. Don't try rescue your business on your own; there's plenty of resources, help and mentoring available."

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / File

Cowley also encouraged business owners to visit the business section on the covid19.govt.nz website for the latest free advice and tips, especially on health and safety.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said, much like New Zealand's response to the health crisis, recovery of the economy was a team effort.

"With demand lower and social distancing restrictions likely to be in place for a while, it's really important that where people are able to spend, they do it locally.

"I'd urge Bay locals to consider where they are spending money, and help out a fellow local where you can – that might range from where you buy clothes, favouring your local takeaway shop over large chains or advertising locally rather than with Facebook or Google."

Downtown Tauranga chairman Brian Berry. Photo / File

Downtown Tauranga chairman Brian Berry's top tip for rebuilding your business was to "communicate, communicate, communicate" with existing customers and local communities.

"Tell them that you are there, what you sell and how they can buy and interact with them.

"Tell them how you are able to operate - pick-up and delivery options - and what steps you are taking to protect them when they come to your business."

Berry also encouraged people to use advice from sources available to them, such as the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce.