Success for Poverty Bay-East Coast indoor bowlers from Hamilton to Balclutha

By Coralie Campbell-Whitehead
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

The Poverty Bay-East Coast junior representative team with the Poverty Bay/North Taranaki Challenge Shield, back (from left): Jay Casey (manager), Quaylahn Casey, Jaykwan Casey, Sean Haskins, Jakeb Te Kani-Brown and Adam Rickard. Front: Sophie Haskins, Zoe Trowell, Liam Pinn and Malcolm Trowell (coach).

Poverty Bay-East Coast indoor bowlers were prominent in competition the length and breadth of New Zealand last weekend.

The PBEC junior squad travelled to Hamilton, where they played a challenge match against a Taranaki/North Taranaki combined junior team on Saturday.

The challenge comprised five rounds – two singles,

