The Poverty Bay-East Coast junior representative team with the Poverty Bay/North Taranaki Challenge Shield, back (from left): Jay Casey (manager), Quaylahn Casey, Jaykwan Casey, Sean Haskins, Jakeb Te Kani-Brown and Adam Rickard. Front: Sophie Haskins, Zoe Trowell, Liam Pinn and Malcolm Trowell (coach).
An eight-strong PBEC senior rep team travelled to Ōpōtiki on Sunday for the annual Nolan Richardson Trophy challenge against Bay of Plenty.
PBEC struggled in the first round, losing both games of fours. They narrowed the margin in the second round, winning five from eight games of singles, but lost the next round of singles five games to three.
The points were shared equally in the subsequent two rounds of pairs, leaving PBEC eight points adrift heading into the final round.
Both PBEC fours dug deep to win their last games – one team coming back from 7-2 down to win 9-7 – and level the score at 36 points each.
Top PBEC scorers for the event were Warren Gibb and Rachael Rickard, with four wins.
PBEC brothers Matthew and Dylan Foster travelled to Balclutha to represent the North Island in the North-versus-South fixture on Saturday.
Although the South Island won the overall match (for the first time since 2003), Matthew and Dylan won medals – Matthew in the men’s pairs (two wins from three games) and Dylan in the men’s fours (two wins and a draw).