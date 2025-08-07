The Poverty Bay-East Coast junior representative team with the Poverty Bay/North Taranaki Challenge Shield, back (from left): Jay Casey (manager), Quaylahn Casey, Jaykwan Casey, Sean Haskins, Jakeb Te Kani-Brown and Adam Rickard. Front: Sophie Haskins, Zoe Trowell, Liam Pinn and Malcolm Trowell (coach).

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Success for Poverty Bay-East Coast indoor bowlers from Hamilton to Balclutha

The Poverty Bay-East Coast junior representative team with the Poverty Bay/North Taranaki Challenge Shield, back (from left): Jay Casey (manager), Quaylahn Casey, Jaykwan Casey, Sean Haskins, Jakeb Te Kani-Brown and Adam Rickard. Front: Sophie Haskins, Zoe Trowell, Liam Pinn and Malcolm Trowell (coach).

Poverty Bay-East Coast indoor bowlers were prominent in competition the length and breadth of New Zealand last weekend.

The PBEC junior squad travelled to Hamilton, where they played a challenge match against a Taranaki/North Taranaki combined junior team on Saturday.

The challenge comprised five rounds – two singles, two pairs and one fours.

The teams finished on equal points so shared the trophy.

Quaylahn Casey was PBEC’s top scorer, with three wins and two draws.