It has been a memorable season so far for Ngāti Porou East Coast midfield back Treymaine Butler, pictured being tackled by Poverty Bay's Cohen Loffler in the King's Birthday derby. He made his debut for the Coast in this game, scoring a try, and his TVC club team are sitting unbeaten in top spot in the men's club competition. Photo / Paul Rickard

It appears not much can stop TVC in 2025.

The unbeaten Tihirau Victory Club beat Ūawa 29-24 to defend the Jury Harrison Memorial Cup and George Keelan Memorial Shield at Matariki weekend, while the TVC women won a thriller 26-24 against Waiapu.

TVC’s sixth straight win consolidated their place at the top of the eight-team Heke-o-Te-Rangi Blackbee Contractors Ngāti Porou East Coast men’s club competition with one week of round-robin play remaining before the semifinals on July 5.

They also secured the Kath McLean Memorial Cup as round winners.

In other games, on Friday, Tokararangi of Te Araroa beat Hikurangi Te Maunga 36-24 at Kahuitara in Whareponga, and Waiapu defeated Tokomaru Bay United 58-15 at Hatea-a-rangi Memorial Domain.