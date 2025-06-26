On Saturday, Ruatōria City outran Waima 55-14, and TVC prevailed at home, Te Kura Mana Māori o Whangaparaoa.
TVC’s win lifted them to 29 points. Tokararangi are on 24, defending champions Waiapu 22, Ūawa 22, Ruatōria City 13, Hikurangi 12, Waima 8 and Tokomaru Bay United 2.
The men’s Week 7 games on Saturday kick off at 2pm. Tokararangi host Ūawa at Te Araroa Domain, Hikurangi are at home to Tokomaru Bay United, Waima visit TVC with the Jury Harrison Memorial Cup on the line again, and Ruatōria City lie in wait for Waiapu.
The TVC women’s third straight win kept them at the top of the five-team competition with three weeks of regular season play ahead before the semifinals on July 19.
TVC beat Waiapu on Friday, and Ruatōria City outscored Hikurangi four tries to two in a 24-10 win on Saturday.
TVC have won four of five games and have 21 points, Waiapu have 17, Ruatōria City 15, Hikurangi 15 and Tokararangi 5.
On Saturday at 11.30am, Tokararangi visit TVC and Hikurangi host Waiapu. Ruatōria City have the bye.