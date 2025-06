Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport Poverty Bay, East Coast club rugby draws for Saturday Gisborne Herald 12 Jun, 2025 12:02 AM 2 mins to read Subscribe to listen Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen. Already a subscriber? Sign in here Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech. ‌

Save Share Share this article Copy Link

Email

Facebook

Twitter/X

LinkedIn

Reddit Ngāti Porou East Coast captain Api Pewhairangi in King's Birthday weekend derby action against Poverty Bay. Midfield back Pewhairangi scored three tries for Tokomaru Bay United in their 35-22 loss to Ruatōria City in the NPEC men's club competition last weekend. It doesn't get any easier for bottom-of-the-table United this weekend as they face points-standings leaders TVC. Photo / Paul Rickard

Ngāti Porou East Coast captain Api Pewhairangi in King's Birthday weekend derby action against Poverty Bay. Midfield back Pewhairangi scored three tries for Tokomaru Bay United in their 35-22 loss to Ruatōria City in the NPEC men's club competition last weekend. It doesn't get any easier for bottom-of-the-table United this weekend as they face points-standings leaders TVC. Photo / Paul Rickard