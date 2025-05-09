Port Hill caused the upset of the round last weekend when they defeated previously unbeaten City Rovers Reserves 2-0.

Thistle coach Tam Cramer noted that City Rovers Reserves were stronger when the first team played at home and the reserves had access to Central League squad members. The City Rovers first team were playing away last weekend.

Skipper Matt Betesta and Luke Posthumus, two of Port Hill’s best players in their 4-2 victory over Boys’ High three weeks ago, scored the goals against City Rovers Reserves and will need close watching on Saturday.

Cramer is hoping to be able to rest Nick Land so he can get over a niggling injury, but expects to have defender Kuba Jerabek back in the match-day squad.

Goalkeeper Mark Baple and centre back Martin Kees are also likely starters and, with skipper Cory Thomson and Travis White in central midfield and Jimmy Somerton up front, Thistle are looking solid through the middle.

Cramer said the Jags were starting to get the number of available players up, but it was still a juggling act coping with injuries.

Gisborne United player-coach Josh Adams says he has his full first-team squad available for the first time this season.

That’s bad news for HSOB Boys’ High, who have had a tough introduction to Eastern Premiership football.

Thistle striker Campbell Hall and midfielder Dane Thompson are available after they missed last week’s 6-0 defeat of Napier Marist, while centre back Jonathan Purcell is expected to be back in contention for a place after a work-related absence.

Adams called on Stu Cranswick last weekend, and it paid off. Cranswick scored a goal and harassed the Marist defence at every opportunity. But he stopped playing regular football two years ago and his future appearances are likely to be irregular treats.

Even so, the coach has some interesting decisions to make when he considers his starting line-up.

Gisborne Boys’ High School head of football Sebastian Itman is looking after the Boys’ High team this weekend as coach Garrett Blair has been away at a conference all week.

Whereas Adams has an embarrassment of riches, Itman will be without several key players.

Left back Kyran Lasenby fractured an elbow after four minutes of the game against Maycenvale United. He will be out, as will midfielder Matt Hills, who twisted his knee and hurt his ankle.

Itman said the surface of the Hastings ground was hard and unforgiving.

Goalkeeper Aidan Armstrong would be fit to play, despite a finger injury received during last Saturday’s game.

Shai Avni would likely start at centre back alongside Kauri Holmes, and Gavin Derr could take Lasenby’s place at left back.

Rylan Crosby-Wright was a possibility for the midfield role formerly filled by Hills, while Jacob Adams had shown a different side to his game last weekend, and that could be used to advantage.

Itman said a decision had yet to be made on whether the match would be played at the Rectory ground or the pitch near the school pool. He would contact United representatives on the morning of the match.

Spectators can check the Rectory ground on their way to the school pitch, which can be accessed by way of Dominion Rd or Roebuck Rd.