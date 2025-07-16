Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

News, results from around Gisborne and East Coast golf clubs

Gisborne Herald
8 mins to read

The 2025 Barns-Graham Cup men's pairs handicap matchplay final was held at the Poverty Bay Golf Club on Sunday. Neil Mackie (left) and Paul Mullooly (second from left) joined an elite group of repeat winners in beating Paul Rickard (third from left) and Brad Morgan 3 and 2. Photo / Gray Clapham

The 2025 Barns-Graham Cup men's pairs handicap matchplay final was held at the Poverty Bay Golf Club on Sunday. Neil Mackie (left) and Paul Mullooly (second from left) joined an elite group of repeat winners in beating Paul Rickard (third from left) and Brad Morgan 3 and 2. Photo / Gray Clapham

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Poverty Bay

Winning the Barns-Graham Cup men’s pairs title once puts you in a special group.

Winning it twice is gold-card membership.

But winning it twice as the same combination ... that’s rhodium elite.

On Sunday, Neil Mackie and Paul Mullooly earned that precious metal status on finals day of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save