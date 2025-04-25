Geoff Pinn and 14-year-old twin sons Kyle (centre) and Liam won the optional triples tournament at Te Karaka Bowling Club.

Geoff Pinn and 14-year-old twin sons Kyle (centre) and Liam won the optional triples tournament at Te Karaka Bowling Club.

Fourteen-year-old twins Kyle and Liam Pinn teamed up with father Geoff to win the optional triples tournament at Te Karaka Bowling Club this month.

This annual two-day marquee event attracted enough players for 10 teams, with junior bowlers from Te Karaka, Tolaga Bay and Kahutia competing alongside senior players.

On the first day, teams had to play three rounds of 10-end games.

Boon McIlroy (skip), George Tamihana and Mark Walker were the only team with three wins. They had a plus-16 differential.

Four teams had two wins on the first day.