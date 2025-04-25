Advertisement
Pinn family from Gisborne win optional triples at Te Karaka

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Geoff Pinn and 14-year-old twin sons Kyle (centre) and Liam won the optional triples tournament at Te Karaka Bowling Club.

Fourteen-year-old twins Kyle and Liam Pinn teamed up with father Geoff to win the optional triples tournament at Te Karaka Bowling Club this month.

This annual two-day marquee event attracted enough players for 10 teams, with junior bowlers from Te Karaka, Tolaga Bay and Kahutia competing alongside senior players.

On the first day, teams had to play three rounds of 10-end games.

Boon McIlroy (skip), George Tamihana and Mark Walker were the only team with three wins. They had a plus-16 differential.

Four teams had two wins on the first day.

Kyle Pinn (S), Geoff Pinn and Liam Pinn had two wins and a plus-21 differential; Clara Taingahue (S), Mary Taingahue and Shane Smiler had two wins and a plus-19 differential; Don Williams (S), July Hoepo and Willy Murray had two wins and a plus-17 differential; and Lucan Taingahue (S), Chrissy Gray and Malachi Taingahue had two wins and a plus-two differential.

On the second day, the game format changed to 15-end three-bowl triples. However, rain meant the second round of the day had to be changed to 12-end two-bowl triples to protect the green from too much wear and tear in the rain.

The Pinn family team won the tournament with four wins and a plus-60 differential.

Don Williams (S), July Hoepo and Willy Murray were second with four wins and a plus-43 differential, and Boon McIlroy (S), George Tamihana and Mark Walker were third with four wins and a plus-25 differential.

Bowlers enjoyed the hospitality of Te Karaka Bowling Club members, and appreciated the contributions of kitchen and bar staff, the work of greenkeepers and competition organisers, and the support of sponsor Te Karaka Meat Traders.

Overall standings for all 10 teams –

1. Kyle Pinn (S), Geoff Pinn and Liam Pinn, 4 wins, +60 differential.

2. Don Williams (S), July Hoepo and Willy Murray, 4 wins, +43 diff.

3. Boon McIlroy (S), George Tamihana and Mark Walker, 4 wins, +25 diff.

4. Diane Tamanui Murray (S), Greg Flett and Arthur Baty, 3 wins, +1 diff.

5. Karen Pinn (S), Barbara Tuhi and Andrea Tuhi, 2 wins, +5 diff.

6. Andrew Ball (S), Tim Sherriff and Ginny Sherriff, 2 wins, -8 diff.

7. Lucan Taingahue (S), Chrissy Gray and Malachi Taingahue, 2 wins, -26 diff.

8. Clara Taingahue (S), Mary Taingahue and Shane Smiler, 2 wins, -27 diff.

9. Marty Hayes (S), Lyn Hayes and Bub Smith, 1 win, -23 diff.

10. Sharon Olsen (S), Delorea Woodcock and Jackie Horsfall, 1 win, -40 diff.

