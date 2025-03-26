The intermediate final was a different story. Tom Reynolds and Luke Hayes, off the same handicaps, traded blows throughout – a par to Reynolds on the 18th getting him home 1-up.

“It was a toughie,” he said.

Lindsay Hunt outgunned Mason Emery 2 and 1 in the junior final.

Two long-standing members will go from friends to foes to decide the Women’s Handicap Cup champion.

Karen Hay and Sue Maisey, who on Sunday topped the Nancy McCormick women’s 36-hole foursomes net, are the 2025 Handicap Cup finalists.

In the semifinals, Maisey beat Tai Aramakutu while Hay defeated Carney Pipi.

Players vying for a spot in the final of the Thursday twilight nine-hole shootout final have just one more chance.

Heading into Thursday’s final nine-hole Stableford of the 2024-2025 Gordon’s Pharmacy weekly competition, youngster Kymani Tamatea was well out in front on a total of 209 points for his best five scores in the 2024 qualifying period and five scores after 2025.

Next-best was Anthony Pahina on 192, while there were several players in the “danger zone”. Steve Phillips was sitting in 10th on 182, with Dan Collier and Dave Rameka just a point behind and Ian Loffler on 180.

The shootout final, which will see the overall winner collect $1000, is on April 3.

SUNDAY – Nancy McCormick women’s foursomes net, round 2: K. Hay/S. Maisey 79.5.

Overall 36-hole winners: K. Hay/S. Maisey 151.5

SATURDAY – Women’s Handicap Cup semifinals: K. Hay def C. Pipi, S. Maisey def T. Aramakutu.

COMING UP: SUNDAY, Lunken Cup Canadian mixed pairs foursomes, top five pairs to represent Park at the ER Black Cup interclub at Mahia on April 6.

The 19th-hole beer tasted sweet for Brad Reynolds after winning the senior title in the Men's Handicap Cup matchplay finals at Electrinet Park.

Patutahi

“Ūawa hard” was the cry at the Patutahi Men’s Open on Saturday after a Tolaga Bay player took home the premier honour.

Watene Reedy returned the best overall net of the day – 82-17-65 – and with it earned the Bryan Johnson Memorial Cup.

In what must be a rarity, Reedy took the No 1 slot on countback from another Watene – Watene Brown – who shot 80-15-65, which earned him the intermediate net honours.

An in-form Rongo Pomana made it a double celebration for Tolaga Bay by winning the senior division Stableford with 39 points.

Jace Brown posted the low round of the day, an even-par 70 that featured five birdies. He was one stroke clear of Dwayne Russell and Hukanui Brown.

Other rounds of winning note came from Dean Pohatu (senior net with 73-6-67); Chris Parker (intermediate gross,78); Tony Sharp (intermediate Stableford, 40 points); Kobe Jones (junior gross, 89); Kahu Tamanui and (junior net, 93-27-66).

SATURDAY – Patutahi Men’s Open, Bryan Johnson Memorial Cup for best overall net: W. Reedy 82-17-65.

Senior division, gross: J. Brown 70, D. Russell 71, H. Brown 71, R. Hindmarsh 73.

Net: D. Pohatu 73-6-67, E. Brown jnr 73-4-69, P. Milner 78-9-69, K. Spring 78-8-70.

Stableford: R. Pomana 39, D. Wilson 37, H. Harris 37, P. Molloy 36.

Intermediate division, gross: C. Parker 78, A. Hindmarsh 79. J. Lloyd 81.

Net: W. Brown 80-15-65, G. McLean 83-14-69, J. Neilson 82-11-71, R. Castle 86-15-71.

Stableford: T. Sharp 40, P. Briant 36, A. Nimmo 36.

Junior division, gross: K. Jones 89, B. Pohatu 91.

Net: K. Tamanui 93-27-66, T. Smith 100-30-70.

Stableford: D. Quinn 39, C. Kirkpatrick 38.

Long drives: S. Brown (snr), D. Waihaki (int), K. Tamanui (jnr).

Approaches: Shayde Skudder, M. De Luze.

Twos: P. Milner, E. Brown jnr.

Poverty Bay

Kino White and Carolyn Carpendale flew the Electrinet Park flag high at the Taste One First Light Frozen 27-hole women’s Canadian foursomes open tournament last Wednesday.

The White-Carpendale combo won the 27-hole net and Saunders Salver with a 110 total. They were one stroke ahead of Poverty Bay duo Anne Witters and Vonnie Fletcher, with another Park pair, Jean Foot and Karen Hay, third on 112.

Judy Ngarimu and Marg Williams were the Colebourne Salver nine-hole net winners on 33, one ahead of Rose Pettigrew and Leigh Fletcher.

The twilight Stableford shootout final was being played on Wednesday (as the Gisborne Herald was going to print).

A player’s best three scores over the summer twilight made up their aggregate score with the top 10 qualifying for the final and the chance to pocket $750 as the last gunfighter standing.

Nine men made the hole-by-hole elimination final, along with the sole women’s hope, Kath McLatchie.

The No 1 qualifier was Patutahi’s Daniel Williams on 66 (21/24/21), followed by clubmate McLatchie on 65 (23/23/19), John Partington 65 (21/21/23), Kim Travers 65 (22/22/21), Glen Hannah 64 (21/22/21), Murray Jones 63 (20/23/20), Peter Stewart 63 (20/23/20), Shannon Ratima 62 (21/20/21), Dave Quinn 61 (21/19/21) and Keith Marshall 61 (19/22/20).

TUESDAY – Gisborne East Coast veterans' Stableford: K. Ellison 37, P. Goodwin 35, G. Pellett 33, T. Goldsmith 33, C. Dean 32.

Two: K. Goldsmith.

SUNDAY – Men’s Stableford, division 1: C. Taewa 37, P. Anderson 36, C. Simpson 35, C. Carmody 34.

Division 2: R. Young 38, N. Jones 36, A. McIntosh 36.

Twos: D. Pirimona, R. Norman, P. Anderson, C. Simpson, C. Carmody.

Approach: M. Jefferson.

SATURDAY – Men’s Stableford, division 1: W. Mortleman 36, K. Marshall 34, M. Jefferson 34.

Division 2: K. Goldsmith 34, T. Loomis 34, K. Gunness 33.

Twos: M. Jefferson, B. Read, W. Mortleman.

Approach: M. Jefferson.

WEDNESDAY (March 19) – Taste One First Light Frozen women’s Canadian foursomes, 27-hole net (Saunders Salver): K. White/C. Carpendale 110 from A. Witters/V. Fletcher 111, J. Foot/K. Hay 112, M. Allan/R. Willock 113, C. Nelson/G. Young 115, J. Utting/C. Skuse 115, J. McCafferty/J. Muir 116, T. Lewis/J.Steele 119, M. Shanks/S. Eriksen 119.

9-hole net (Colebourne Salver): J. Ngarimu/M. Williams 33 from R. Pettigrew/L. Fletcher 34, L. Plowman/R. Dymock 34, C. Mackie/S. Armstrong 36, J. Newman/V. Meade 36.

Approaches: K. White (division 1), M. Vette (division 2).

9-holers' closest to flag on 11: L. Fletcher.

Closest to line on 10: V. Bell.

Twos: J. Utting/C. Skuse, A. Witters/V. Fletcher.

Te Puia Hot Springs

James Forrester is the 2025 Jo Hale Memorial champion.

Forrester posted a net total of 198 for his three best scores over the four-round series.

Bill Clark won the final round with 74-13-61 – his best round at the Springs in 14 months.

SUNDAY – Jo Hale Memorial, round 4, net: B. Clark 74-13-61, D. Cook 85-21-64, P. Harrison 87-22-65.

Tolaga Bay

Rewi Castle was in the money on both days of the weekend.

Castle picked up a prize at the Patutahi men’s open on Saturday, then won the Stableford on home fairways on Sunday with 38 points.

SUNDAY – Stableford: R. Castle 38, P. Stevenson 37, D. Maitai 36, W. Reedy 36.

Approach: P. Stevenson.

Waikohu

Ella Wynyard proved too good for Andrea Reeves in the women’s handicap singles final.

Wynyard added the singles crown to a lengthy list of successes over her many years at the Te Karaka course with a 4 and 3 victory.

Uma Chambers (88-20-68, for 38 points) and Val Grace (95-23-72, 36) won the Stableford competitions.

SUNDAY – Men’s Stableford: U. Chambers 38, T. Brown 35, C, Ruru 34, R, Reeves 30.

Women’s Stableford: V. Grace 36, E. Wynyard 32.

Twos: R. Reeves.

Women’s handicap singles matchplay final: E. Wynyard def A. Reeves 4 and 3.

COMING UP: SATURDAY, Waikohu women’s open, including round four of the Tairāwhiti women’s interclub pennants, tee-off 11am; SUNDAY, club competition.