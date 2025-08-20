Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

News, results from around Gisborne, East Coast golf courses

Gisborne Herald
8 mins to read

Bottom qualifier Peter Clayton knocked out top seed Hayden Keast in the first round of the Senior Division of the men's club championships at Poverty Bay Golf Club last weekend. Photo / Liam Clayton

Bottom qualifier Peter Clayton knocked out top seed Hayden Keast in the first round of the Senior Division of the men's club championships at Poverty Bay Golf Club last weekend. Photo / Liam Clayton

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Poverty Bay

Rochelle Taewa is hunting her first senior women’s club championship crown in 19 years while Marg Colebourne is eyeing a second in next Wednesday’s 2025 finals day.

Both women braved a Wednesday winter blast with convincing victories in their semifinals.

Taewa beat Jan Utting 5 and 4 while

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save