Viv Bell and Janet Muir will decide the intermediate title while Vonnie Fletcher and Jean Clayton are the junior finalists.
Sue McLoughlin beat Suzy Gardner 1-up in the 9-holers’ final.
What goes up ... Tell that to Matt Henwood’s ball, which went rebel on him and that phrase as the first round of matchplay in the Liquorland men’s club championships produced a flurry of upsets in the senior division, including the early exit of the top qualifier.
No 1 seed Hayden Keast was ejected 3 and 2 by 16th qualifier Peter Clayton in what the latter unassumingly described as “a bit of a surprise”.
Considering there was 11 shots between the two in qualifying - Keast’s 77 to Clayton’s 88 – it was something of an understatement, but also underlined the enigmatic and unpredictability matchplay golf brings.
Straight-hitting Clayton was solid. He was 3-over-par when the pair shook hands and that sort of scoring after a stretch of 80-plus rounds augurs nicely for Saturday’s quarter-finals.
There he will face Alex Meban, who added his name to the eyebrow-raising winners list with a sudden-death playoff defeat of Henwood – one of the most improved senior players in Tairāwhiti over the past year.
A bogey-six for Meban to Henwood’s seven on the first extra hole was good enough after Henwood’s ball found the tree with his second shot on the par-5, never to be seen again.
Stefan Andreasson was blunt in his assessment of his 3 and 2 win against Pete Anderson ... “It was more he lost it than I won it.”
His quarter-final opponent is second seed Waka Donnelly, who was heading to Napier after his round so was keen to get going ASAP. An 8 and 7 obliteration of Jon Jenner helped.
Gisborne Intermediate School principal Andy Hayward kept Gisborne Boys’ High School Year 12 student Marcus Gray honest before the youngster finished it on the 17th.
His quarter-final adversary is Tony Akroyd, who gave kudos to an opponent (Pat Butler) he said “never gave up to the end” – the end coming on the 15th.
It was an action movie title – Situ-ation Extermination – for sixth seed Reece Witters as he lost on the first extra hole to James Situ. Witters, in a brutally honest self-assessment, said he “played like a dog and the putter left the building”.
Situ will play his round 2 match against Craig Palmer on Friday after Palmer eased past Willie Mortleman 3 and 2.
Reigning intermediate champion Tene Goldsmith appears to have been spat back out of a vortex of horror form. Having qualified 15th with 96, followed by a catastrophic 103 last Thursday, Goldsmith ousted No 2 qualifier Stephen Francks 2 and 1. His 80 off the stick for 39 points in Tuesday’s vets’ competition sent quarter-final opponent Keith Marshall the message ... “Goldie’s back”.
Big Dog-smoking Mike Christophers kept the driver under control in a perhaps surprisingly comfortable 4 and 3 victory over No 3 seed Dave Jenkins.
Richard Foon celebrated a Beatles song birthday last week but there will be no intermediate title belated present for the 64-year-old as Tairāwhiti Golf president Pete Hakiwai crashed Foon’s party 5 and 4.
Other intermediate round 1 winners were Vance Richardson (by default), Alex Kirkpatrick, Darryl Grant and Dirk Bullivant.
Octogenarian and junior division No 1 seed Cliff Poole is somewhere in the vicinity of 70 years older than his second-round foe Kymani Tamatea. Neither have been tested yet. Poole enjoyed a bye in round 1 while Tamatea won by default over Manav Garewal.
A Tamatea father-son final is a possibility. Kymani’s father Waiti, on the other side of the draw, knocked out 2024 champion Bill Simpson on the first extra hole.
SATURDAY – Liquorland men’s club championships, round 1, Senior Division: Peter Clayton def Hayden Keast 3 and 2; Alex Meban def Matt Henwood on the 19th; Tony Akroyd def Pat Butler 4 and 3; Marcus Gray def Andy Hayward 2 and 1; Waka Donnelly def Jon Jenner 8 and 7; Stefan Andreassen def Pete Anderson 3 and 2; Craig Palmer def Willie Mortleman 3 and 2; James Situ def Reece Witters on the 19th.
Intermediate: Vance Richardson def Dave Pirimona; Alex Kirkpatrick def Hamish Evans; Peter Hakiwai def Richard Foon; Darryl Grant def Mike Lewin; Tene Goldsmith def Stephen Francks; Keith Marshall def Jarome Finch; Mike Christophers def Dave Jenkins; Dirk Bullivant def Laurie Owen.
Junior (top 5 had byes into round 2): Kymani Tamatea def Manav Garewal; Waiti Tamatea def Bill Simpson; James McGregor def Carey Hensley.
Byes: Cliff Poole, Shaquaid Hihi, Mark Stewart, Andrew Putnam, Neville West.
