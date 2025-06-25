What happened next? It wasn't a trip to the Emergency Department for this crew, who were among the 150 who played in the Māori Matariki teams' tournament at the Patutahi Golf Club last Friday. A good time was had by all.
The stars shone on the course – and above it – at the inaugural Māori Matariki Tournament on Friday as nearly 150 players gave the Patutahi Golf Club a new name ... “Party-Tahi”.
Yes, it was a competition – teams of four in a unique format featuring net, Stableford,gross and wildcards. But that was almost overshadowed by a festive atmosphere that fittingly celebrated the Māori New Year.
Chief organiser Kennedy Sarich and her team went above and beyond to put on an event that attracted entries from the likes of Waitangi and Te Teko, along with every golf club in the Tairāwhiti region.
It was slow going for the afternoon wave, some of whom needed headlights as they finished, but they lit up on the 19th hole, where the drinks flowed and a hāngī was enjoyed, alongside the company.
Results-wise, the team honours went to Ururangi, comprising Patutahi men’s club captain George Brown, Jace Brown, Naomi Whitewood and Ron Reedy.
Men’s course record-holder Hukanui Brown was 5-under the card after five holes, including an eagle-2 on the fifth hole, before signing for a 3-under-par 67 – the best men’s gross score of the day.
Poverty Bay member Lynne Holmberg showed up the younger brigade in winning the women’s gross with an excellent 80 off her 14 handicap.
Anthony Hira (65) won the men’s net, Renee Hiko (65), part of a supportive Mahia contingent, won the women’s net, Darren Kahukoti (40 points) won the men’ Stableford and Sarich (39) won the women’s Stableford.
THURSDAY (June 19) – Meat pack nine-hole Stableford, division 1: S. Toa 18, P. Summersby 18, P. Molloy 17, T. Brodie jnr 17, T. Hindmarsh 17.
Division 2: C. Blumfield 21, I. Tietjen 20, M. Forrest 20, K. Jones 20, B. Tietjen 19.
Poverty Bay
One and done.
Another two victims were added to the list as the curse of the top qualifiers extended to 21 years in the opening matchplay round of the Gisborne Motors Barns-Graham Cup men’s pairs on Saturday.
Richard Foon went to his afternoon pickleball event with a little extra fizz in his paddle hand after he and fellow No 32 seed Neville West stunned No 1-ranked Rowan Clark and Simon Jeune 4 and 3 in their first-round clash.
Almost all of the top 10 were relegated to the Bryan Cup consolation as seedings were tied to a concrete block and thrown off a bridge.
Eight of the top 10 exited and it would have been nine had No 2-ranked Manav Garewal and Jennings not come from 3-down with five holes to play to beat Ross Chalmers and Mark Barker on the first playoff hole.
Also banished to the bunny brigade were defending champions Collin Jeffrey and Chris Taewa – dismantled 4 and 3 by Paul Rickard and Brad Morgan.
Rickard and Morgan qualified top in 2024, only for Morgan to almost become roadkill while biking home from the golf club, his injuries putting him out of action and leaving Rickard to unsuccessfully fend for himself. Big-hitting Morgan is back and he and Rickard followed up Saturday’s scalping with a first-playoff-hole, second-round defeat of Brent Colbert and Lee “Pikey” Hewson on Sunday – the winners sportingly offering to play the match early as Colbert was unavailable this weekend.
Bruce Talbot’s selflessness put him in favour with the golfing gods. Talbot answered an SOS from Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI football team for an away-game van driver, which meant he was unable to play in the qualifying round two weeks ago, leaving partner Jett Whitaker to do it alone. Whitaker got them into the top 32 and Talbot played a starring role on Saturday as they swept away No 6 seeds Ross Morley and Craig Palmer 4 and 3.
A father-and-son combo won’t be winning the 2025 edition. Fifth seeds Shannon Ratima and 8-year-old son Rua Ratima lost to 2017 B.G. Cup champions Neil Mackie and Paul Mullooly, although an impressed Mullooly predicted greater honours in Ratima jnr’s future.
Fourth seeds Waiti Tamatea and son Kymani lost to Pete Anderson and Marcus Gray - Anderson putting their victory largely down to the performance of his teenaged left-handed partner.
Chris Shaw and rookie grandfather Phil Allen contributed to a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day for Andy Hayward. The 2024 runners-up demolished 2021 champions Hayward and Mark Stewart 8 and 7, then Hayward – despite zealous tapping of the cowbell app on his phone – watched forlornly as his beloved Chiefs lost to the Crusaders in the Super Rugby Pacific final.
The last top qualifiers to win the B.G. Cup were Barry Brown and son Michael in 2004. The only pair to have got close since then were Dean Bloomfield and Neville West, who lost to E.J. Gordon and Brian Clarke 1-down in the 2005 final.
WEDNESDAY – Women’s net: C. Nelson 90-16-74, R. Taewa 90-14-76, M. Colebourne 96-19-77.
Oman Cup finalists: S. Spence v M. Francois.
9-hole net: S. Gardner 37, L. Plowman 37.
TUESDAY – Veterans’ Stableford: P. McKenzie 39, C. Hensley 39, S. Andreassen 37, R. Wells 36, M. Garewal 36, P. Rickard 36.
SATURDAY – Gisborne Motors Barns-Graham Cup men’s pairs handicap matchplay, first round: Neville West/Richard Foon def Simon Jeune/Rowan Clark 4 and 3; Tene Goldsmith/Kit Goldsmith def Bill Simpson/Stephen Francks 4 and 2; Nick Richardson/Wade Owen def Cliff Poole/Duncan Bush 3 and 2; Colin Simpson/Carl Carmody def Glenn Morley/Gray Clapham 4 and 3; Neil Mackie/Paul Mullooly def Shannon Ratima/Rua Ratima 3 and 2; James Situ/Dave Pirimona def Willy Mortleman/Allan White 3 and 2; Nigel Jones/Lindsay Hunt def John Van Heldon/Glen Udall 3 and 2; Pete Anderson/Marcus Gray def Waiti Tamatea/Kymani Tamatea 3 and 2; Brent Colbert/Lee Hewson def Barry Brown/Ross Gibson 2 and 1; Paul Rickard/Brad Morgan def Chris Taewa/Collin Jeffrey 4 and 3; Clive Dean/John Williams def Laurie Owen/Brian Read 1-up; Bruce Talbot/Jett Whitaker def Craig Palmer/Ross Morley 4 and 3; Dave Jenkins/Rod Norman def Cary Hensley/Peter Hakiwai 1-up; Pat Butler/Hamish Williams def Michael Callaghan/Andy Abrahams; Chris Shaw/Phil Allan def Andy Hayward/Mark Stewart 8 and 7; Manav Garewal/Alister Jenkins def Ross Chalmers/Mark Barker on the first playoff hole.
Approach: C. Taewa.
Twos: K. Goldsmith, P. Clayton, D. Jenkins.
THURSDAY (June 19) – Thursday Throne men’s par: M. Thomas +1, J. Van Helden +1, S. Jeune sq, S. Bridge -2, P. Butler -2, C. Dean -2.
Adams banged his second on the par-5 first hole on to the green, then sank what he estimated to be a 25m putt for eagle to end it.
It was one of two matches that went beyond the 18th.
Ian Loffler and Steve Webb needed 20 holes to get past Tane McGuire and Adrian Wyrill.
Loffler and McGuire both sank clutch 3m putts on the 18th to send it to overtime after Wyrill had birdied 17 to square the match.
Loffler made birdie on the 19th, giving a shot to stay alive, then Webb slotted a 4m par putt on the second to get them across the line.
A Friday morning match between Craig Christophers and Matt Henwood and Jason Devery and Bailey Matoe ended in a stalemate after 18 holes as they ran out of time. It was to be finished in a playoff on Thursday.
Defending champions Heath Tupara and Michael Bond fell 3 and 2 to Josh Hayes and Peter Stewart.
Top qualifiers Peter Tamatea and Darren Kahukoti saw off Glyn Williams and Geoff Lowry 4 and 3.
Mat Greeks and Wally Whangapirita beat father son Anthony and Shaun Pahina 3 and 2; Mike Christophers and Mat Downie cruised to a 5 and 4 win over Darrel Gregory and Tommy Reynolds; and Kelly Spring and Jason Lloyd eliminated John Collier jnr and Damian Pilitati 2 and 1.
Te Puia Hot Springs
The combined forces of Ian Logan and Brendon McLeod proved superior in the Busby Tray men’s handicap pairs matchplay final.
The Logan-McLeod pairing beat James Forrester and Henry Rasmussen for the title.
SUNDAY – Men’s Stableford: B. Clark 35, H. Rasmussen 34, M. Baker 34.