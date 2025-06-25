Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

News, results from around Gisborne and East Coast golf clubs

Gisborne Herald
11 mins to read

What happened next? It wasn't a trip to the Emergency Department for this crew, who were among the 150 who played in the Māori Matariki teams' tournament at the Patutahi Golf Club last Friday. A good time was had by all.

What happened next? It wasn't a trip to the Emergency Department for this crew, who were among the 150 who played in the Māori Matariki teams' tournament at the Patutahi Golf Club last Friday. A good time was had by all.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Patutahi

The stars shone on the course – and above it – at the inaugural Māori Matariki Tournament on Friday as nearly 150 players gave the Patutahi Golf Club a new name ... “Party-Tahi”.

Yes, it was a competition – teams of four in a unique format featuring net, Stableford,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport