Results-wise, the team honours went to Ururangi, comprising Patutahi men’s club captain George Brown, Jace Brown, Naomi Whitewood and Ron Reedy.

Men’s course record-holder Hukanui Brown was 5-under the card after five holes, including an eagle-2 on the fifth hole, before signing for a 3-under-par 67 – the best men’s gross score of the day.

Poverty Bay member Lynne Holmberg showed up the younger brigade in winning the women’s gross with an excellent 80 off her 14 handicap.

Anthony Hira (65) won the men’s net, Renee Hiko (65), part of a supportive Mahia contingent, won the women’s net, Darren Kahukoti (40 points) won the men’ Stableford and Sarich (39) won the women’s Stableford.

One Facebook comment summed up the event in six words.

“Meke day, meke organisation, meke mānākitanga.”

Sarich was back out at Patutahi two days later to rack up an emphatic win in the McKeague Cup women’s handicap matchplay final. Off a 23 handicap, she beat Denise Johnston (13) 7 and 6.

Hukanui Brown (+3) defeated Cecil Brown (21) 3 and 2 in the Te Kani Pere Cup men’s handicap matchplay decider.

SUNDAY – Men’s net, division 1: W. Baty 70, A. Nimmo 72, D. Wilson 73, G. Brown 74.

Division 2: M. Broad 68, B. Pohatu 73, B. Tietjen 73.

Women’s net: S. Robertson 79.

Twos: L. Anania, M. Broad.

Jackpot: M. Broad.

Kennedy Sarich (left) and Hukanui Brown had a successful Matariki weekend of golf at the Patutahi course. Sarich was chief organiser of the Māori Matariki teams' tournament on Friday, at which she and Brown were among the individual prize-winners. The pair were back on the fairways for the handicap matchplay finals on Sunday, Brown winning the Te Kani Pere Cup men's title and Sarich the McKeague Cup women's crown.

FRIDAY – Māori Matariki Teams tournament, team results: Ururangi (George Brown/Jace Brown/Naomi Whitewood/Ron Reedy) 1st; Wairoa Browns (Bryan-Keegan Brown/Horo Brown/Dardie Brown/Oaesys Brown) 2nd; We Are North (Aroha Tito/Geno Tauteka/Dom Wilson/Kennedy Sarich) 3rd; Mahia Madness (Renee Hiko/Viv Kyle/Rusty Smith/Daryl McKinlay) 4th; Thirsty Work (Skylah Pohatu/Rios Moleta/Regan Hindmarsh/Tim Adamson) 5th; The Reeves and Mike (Andrea Reeves/Richard Reeves/Terry Reeves/Mike Chrisophers) 6th; Jacky Boy (Tom Hindmarsh/Calypso Hindmarsh/Tini Hawea/Greg Hawea) 7th; G-Trap Hustlers (Jason Phillips/Peter Stewart/Chris Taewa/Rochelle Taewa) 8th; Brown Bombers (Hukanui Brown/Eddie Brown jnr/Watene Brown/Deidre Hemingway).

Individual results, men’s gross: H. Brown 67, T. Hawea 69, D. Russell 72.

Women’s gross: L. Holmberg 80, A. Tito 80, S. Pohatu 85.

Men’s net: A. Hira 65, R, Moleta 66, J. Kohere 68.

Women’s net: R. Hiko 65, A. Mauheni 70, M. Tuapawa 71.

Men’s Stableford: D. Kahukoti 40, P. Hakiwai 40, G. Brown 38.

Women’s Stableford: K. Sarich 39, M. Wesche 38, N. Whitewood 37.

Men’s approaches: D. Wilson (division 1), M. Emery (div 2), G. Holland (div 3).

Women’s approach: M. Tuapawa.

Men’s long drives: E. Brown jnr (div 1), A. Hira (div 2), J. Kohere (div 3).

Women’s long drives: J. Pohatu (div 1), A. Tuari (div 2).

Twos: H. Brown 2, J. Devery, R. Reedy, R. Foon, R. Witters, L. Anania, M. Emery, P. Summersby, M. Pohatu, J. Hayes.

Net eagles: H. Brown, K. Dodgshun, N. Whitewood.

THURSDAY (June 19) – Meat pack nine-hole Stableford, division 1: S. Toa 18, P. Summersby 18, P. Molloy 17, T. Brodie jnr 17, T. Hindmarsh 17.

Division 2: C. Blumfield 21, I. Tietjen 20, M. Forrest 20, K. Jones 20, B. Tietjen 19.

The Ann Bell Salver 27-hole gross winners at the OPSM Poverty Bay women's open foursomes last week were Megan Allen (left) and Rochelle Taewa.

Poverty Bay

One and done.

Another two victims were added to the list as the curse of the top qualifiers extended to 21 years in the opening matchplay round of the Gisborne Motors Barns-Graham Cup men’s pairs on Saturday.

Richard Foon went to his afternoon pickleball event with a little extra fizz in his paddle hand after he and fellow No 32 seed Neville West stunned No 1-ranked Rowan Clark and Simon Jeune 4 and 3 in their first-round clash.

Almost all of the top 10 were relegated to the Bryan Cup consolation as seedings were tied to a concrete block and thrown off a bridge.

Eight of the top 10 exited and it would have been nine had No 2-ranked Manav Garewal and Jennings not come from 3-down with five holes to play to beat Ross Chalmers and Mark Barker on the first playoff hole.

Also banished to the bunny brigade were defending champions Collin Jeffrey and Chris Taewa – dismantled 4 and 3 by Paul Rickard and Brad Morgan.

Rickard and Morgan qualified top in 2024, only for Morgan to almost become roadkill while biking home from the golf club, his injuries putting him out of action and leaving Rickard to unsuccessfully fend for himself. Big-hitting Morgan is back and he and Rickard followed up Saturday’s scalping with a first-playoff-hole, second-round defeat of Brent Colbert and Lee “Pikey” Hewson on Sunday – the winners sportingly offering to play the match early as Colbert was unavailable this weekend.

Bruce Talbot’s selflessness put him in favour with the golfing gods. Talbot answered an SOS from Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI football team for an away-game van driver, which meant he was unable to play in the qualifying round two weeks ago, leaving partner Jett Whitaker to do it alone. Whitaker got them into the top 32 and Talbot played a starring role on Saturday as they swept away No 6 seeds Ross Morley and Craig Palmer 4 and 3.

A father-and-son combo won’t be winning the 2025 edition. Fifth seeds Shannon Ratima and 8-year-old son Rua Ratima lost to 2017 B.G. Cup champions Neil Mackie and Paul Mullooly, although an impressed Mullooly predicted greater honours in Ratima jnr’s future.

Fourth seeds Waiti Tamatea and son Kymani lost to Pete Anderson and Marcus Gray - Anderson putting their victory largely down to the performance of his teenaged left-handed partner.

Chris Shaw and rookie grandfather Phil Allen contributed to a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day for Andy Hayward. The 2024 runners-up demolished 2021 champions Hayward and Mark Stewart 8 and 7, then Hayward – despite zealous tapping of the cowbell app on his phone – watched forlornly as his beloved Chiefs lost to the Crusaders in the Super Rugby Pacific final.

The last top qualifiers to win the B.G. Cup were Barry Brown and son Michael in 2004. The only pair to have got close since then were Dean Bloomfield and Neville West, who lost to E.J. Gordon and Brian Clarke 1-down in the 2005 final.

WEDNESDAY – Women’s net: C. Nelson 90-16-74, R. Taewa 90-14-76, M. Colebourne 96-19-77.

Oman Cup finalists: S. Spence v M. Francois.

9-hole net: S. Gardner 37, L. Plowman 37.

TUESDAY – Veterans’ Stableford: P. McKenzie 39, C. Hensley 39, S. Andreassen 37, R. Wells 36, M. Garewal 36, P. Rickard 36.

Hidden hole: R. Wells.

MONDAY – Women’s net: M. Allan 104-21-83.

SUNDAY – Men’s Stableford, division 1: P. Anderson 37, A. Lawler 35, M. McMenamin 35.

Division 2: M. Karalus 39, G. Marchbank 38, L. Pollitt 36.

Approach: H. Keast.

Twos: J. Kerekere, R. Chalmers, P. Anderson.

SATURDAY – Gisborne Motors Barns-Graham Cup men’s pairs handicap matchplay, first round: Neville West/Richard Foon def Simon Jeune/Rowan Clark 4 and 3; Tene Goldsmith/Kit Goldsmith def Bill Simpson/Stephen Francks 4 and 2; Nick Richardson/Wade Owen def Cliff Poole/Duncan Bush 3 and 2; Colin Simpson/Carl Carmody def Glenn Morley/Gray Clapham 4 and 3; Neil Mackie/Paul Mullooly def Shannon Ratima/Rua Ratima 3 and 2; James Situ/Dave Pirimona def Willy Mortleman/Allan White 3 and 2; Nigel Jones/Lindsay Hunt def John Van Heldon/Glen Udall 3 and 2; Pete Anderson/Marcus Gray def Waiti Tamatea/Kymani Tamatea 3 and 2; Brent Colbert/Lee Hewson def Barry Brown/Ross Gibson 2 and 1; Paul Rickard/Brad Morgan def Chris Taewa/Collin Jeffrey 4 and 3; Clive Dean/John Williams def Laurie Owen/Brian Read 1-up; Bruce Talbot/Jett Whitaker def Craig Palmer/Ross Morley 4 and 3; Dave Jenkins/Rod Norman def Cary Hensley/Peter Hakiwai 1-up; Pat Butler/Hamish Williams def Michael Callaghan/Andy Abrahams; Chris Shaw/Phil Allan def Andy Hayward/Mark Stewart 8 and 7; Manav Garewal/Alister Jenkins def Ross Chalmers/Mark Barker on the first playoff hole.

Approach: C. Taewa.

Twos: K. Goldsmith, P. Clayton, D. Jenkins.

THURSDAY (June 19) – Thursday Throne men’s par: M. Thomas +1, J. Van Helden +1, S. Jeune sq, S. Bridge -2, P. Butler -2, C. Dean -2.

Approach: S. Andreassen.

Twos: S. Andreassen.

WEDNESDAY (June 18) – OPSM women’s open foursomes, 27-hole section, gross (Ann Bell Salver): M. Allan/R. Taewa 133.

Net (Reah Lahmert Cup): S. Spence/J. Clayton 122 on c/b from H. Steele/S. Eriksen 122, D. Kirkpatrick/O. Thompson 125, G. Young/M. Lane 125, J. Utting/M. Allan 126.

9-hole section, net (Juliet Rickard Salver): L. Brown/P. Shaw 37, J. Tietjen/P. Wanklyn 49, S. Gardner/V. Meade 41, P. Zame/J. French 42 on c/b.

Best third shots on 5, 27 holes: M. Allen/R. Taewa, S. Spence/J. Clayton.

Best third shots on 18, 9 holes: L. Plowman/S, McLaughlin, J. Alderson/C. Wells.

Longest putt on 18, 27 holes: J. Utting/M. Allan.

Longest putt on 18, 9 holes: M. Williams/A. Butt.

Twos: J. Utting/M. Allan.

Electrinet Park

Josh Adams has scored some cracker goals for his beloved Gisborne United football team over the years.

But his shot on a different field of play would take some beating.

Adams and Zavier Lister advanced to the quarter-finals of the Te Kanawa Cup men’s pairs in spectacular, sudden-death style.

Left-hander Adams is known for his length off the tee and he unleashed that power on the first extra hole in his and Lister’s clash with Alex Nanai and John Collier snr.

Adams banged his second on the par-5 first hole on to the green, then sank what he estimated to be a 25m putt for eagle to end it.

It was one of two matches that went beyond the 18th.

Ian Loffler and Steve Webb needed 20 holes to get past Tane McGuire and Adrian Wyrill.

Loffler and McGuire both sank clutch 3m putts on the 18th to send it to overtime after Wyrill had birdied 17 to square the match.

Loffler made birdie on the 19th, giving a shot to stay alive, then Webb slotted a 4m par putt on the second to get them across the line.

A Friday morning match between Craig Christophers and Matt Henwood and Jason Devery and Bailey Matoe ended in a stalemate after 18 holes as they ran out of time. It was to be finished in a playoff on Thursday.

Defending champions Heath Tupara and Michael Bond fell 3 and 2 to Josh Hayes and Peter Stewart.

Top qualifiers Peter Tamatea and Darren Kahukoti saw off Glyn Williams and Geoff Lowry 4 and 3.

Mat Greeks and Wally Whangapirita beat father son Anthony and Shaun Pahina 3 and 2; Mike Christophers and Mat Downie cruised to a 5 and 4 win over Darrel Gregory and Tommy Reynolds; and Kelly Spring and Jason Lloyd eliminated John Collier jnr and Damian Pilitati 2 and 1.

Te Puia Hot Springs

The combined forces of Ian Logan and Brendon McLeod proved superior in the Busby Tray men’s handicap pairs matchplay final.

The Logan-McLeod pairing beat James Forrester and Henry Rasmussen for the title.

SUNDAY – Men’s Stableford: B. Clark 35, H. Rasmussen 34, M. Baker 34.

Twos: H. Rasmussen.

Tolaga Bay

Mark Watts and Roland Waru have booked their place in the men’s four-ball, best-ball pairs matchplay final.

A semifinal victory over Wiremu Aupouri and Watene Reedy set up a decider against BJ Sidney and Gary McLean.

SUNDAY – Stableford: M. Yates 37, BJ. Sidney 37, M. Watts 36.

Approach: R. Pomana.

Twos: M. Yates, B.J. Sidney, T. Adamson.

Waikohu

Alexine Reeves second round of the year was a victorious one.

Reeves won the women’s Stableford on Sunday with 113-45-68.

SUNDAY – Men’s Stableford: S. Ritchie 37, T. Reeves 37, R. Reeves 35, U. Chambers 34, K. Tamanui 34.

Women’s Stableford: Alexine Reeves 40, Andrea Reeves 36, E. Wynyard 32.

Twos: R. Reeves, S. Ritchie.

COMING UP: SUNDAY, club competition, women’s pairs.