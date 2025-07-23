Advertisement
News, results from around Gisborne and East Coast golf clubs

Gisborne Herald
7 mins to read

Te K Cup times two ... Matt Henwood (left) and Craig Christophers on the 18th green with the silverware after winning the Te Kanawa Cup men's pairs final at the Electrinet Park course on Sunday. They beat Mike Christophers and Mat Downie 6 and 5.

Electrinet Park

One of the Ryder Cup’s most famous partnerships was reenacted on a sodden Park course in the final of the Te Kanawa Cup men’s pairs on Sunday.

Craig Christophers and Matt Henwood produced a Tommy Fleetwood/Franceso Molinari-like performance as they turned one of Park’s signature competitions into a

Save