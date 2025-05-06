Gisborne's Jaxon Pardoe charges at the Gisborne Junior Surf Pro held at Kaiaua Bay over the weekend. Pardoe made the final of the Under-14 boys' division. Photo / Cory Scott

“Hometown” hopefuls made their presence felt but had to bow to the superiority of outside talent at the Gisborne Junior Surf Pro held on the East Coast over the weekend.

A showcase of New Zealand’s best junior surfing talent in three age groups came to a climax with Theo Morse, of Raglan, and Ariana Walker, of Mount Maunganui, claiming top honours in the Under-18 divisions.

The Sequence Surf Shop Gisborne Junior Pro was held over the weekend at Kaiaua Bay, 10 kilometres north of Tolaga Bay.

On Sunday, surfers were treated to textbook conditions of glassy, shoulder-high waves.

Gisborne’s national champion Jaxon Pardoe, competing in the U14 boys’ division, impressed with a single-wave score of 8.5. It was the highest of the round and earned him a $100 cash prize for the biggest manoeuvre of the division.