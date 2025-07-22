William Brown won his first King of the Coast men's open championship in 2020. He is returning to Tolaga Bay all the way from Queenstown this weekend in a bid to make it a fifth and four on the trot. No one has achieved the four-peat in a history dating back to 1971. Photo / Paul Rickard

William Brown won his first King of the Coast men's open championship in 2020. He is returning to Tolaga Bay all the way from Queenstown this weekend in a bid to make it a fifth and four on the trot. No one has achieved the four-peat in a history dating back to 1971. Photo / Paul Rickard

History beckons for the undisputed King of the Coast, but his throne faces multiple threats at Tolaga Bay this weekend.

William “the Conqueror” Brown is making the long trip north from Queenstown to defend the championship 16 in the 55th edition of the KotC men’s open.

And he will tee off on Saturday morning on a mission to surpass one of the feats of the greatest player in the tournament’s proud history.

Brown is eyeing a fourth consecutive KotC title. He and the legendary Peter Rouse are the only players in the history to have won it three times in a row – Rouse achieving from 1984-1986 and going on to rack up 11 crowns in all between 1974 and 1999.

Brown won his first in 2020, then did three on the trot from 2022. Another win would lift him to second alone on the all-time title list, one more than Gisborne Park great Ross Bignell (1972, ′73, ′76 and ′90)