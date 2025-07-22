Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

King of the Coast golfing history in William Brown’s sights

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

William Brown won his first King of the Coast men's open championship in 2020. He is returning to Tolaga Bay all the way from Queenstown this weekend in a bid to make it a fifth and four on the trot. No one has achieved the four-peat in a history dating back to 1971. Photo / Paul Rickard

William Brown won his first King of the Coast men's open championship in 2020. He is returning to Tolaga Bay all the way from Queenstown this weekend in a bid to make it a fifth and four on the trot. No one has achieved the four-peat in a history dating back to 1971. Photo / Paul Rickard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

History beckons for the undisputed King of the Coast, but his throne faces multiple threats at Tolaga Bay this weekend.

William “the Conqueror” Brown is making the long trip north from Queenstown to defend the championship 16 in the 55th edition of the KotC men’s open.

And he will tee

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save