Former Poverty Bay course chief superintendent Brown, now working at Jack’s Point near Queenstown, can hear the knives sharpening and feel the target circles being drawn on his back.
He is also well aware of the potential for adding more history to what is already a sparkling amateur career.
“I better get some practice in then, gotta chase this 4peat,” he said in a Facebook message.
Among those aiming to bring down House Brown and raise their flag as rulers of the KotC realm are the players he beat in the three previous finals – Anaru Reedy (2022, 3 and 2); Dan Collier (2023, 2 and 1); and Hukanui Brown (2024, 2 and 1).
Reedy and Hukanui Brown know how to do it – Reedy winning in 2021 and Brown in 2019. Execution is the question.
Or could this be the year of the invader?
The KotC history is predominantly one of locals ruling, although three of the past eight years have been won by “manuhiri” – Nathaniel Cassidy winning it in 2015 with an eagle 2 on the second extra hole against Dion Milner; Hawke’s Bay’s Tyson Tarewa defeating Mahia’s two-time KotC champion Pete Bremner in the 2017 final; and Rotorua 15-year-old James Tauariki beating Cassidy for the 2018 title.
Ōpōtiki’s Micky Huriwaka would be a popular victor, although such is his support of the event over the years, he has earned “local” status. There will be a two-pronged Huriwaka assault, with son Elijah also in the championship 16.
Former Bay of Plenty representative Marcus Lloyd is returning as part of an enthusiastic Bay of Plenty contingent – many of whom will feature more on the 19th hole than the 18 (2x9 holes) outside.
Having journeyed from Auckland to Tairāwhiti many a time as a member of the Waikohu men’s pennants team, Gisborne born-and-bred Whitford Park member David Solomann will make yet another trip south with a KotC title in his sights.
A home-course champion could be a problem. The handicap cut-off may be too low for any of the Tolaga Bay boys to make the top 16. That includes three-time winner Dion “Coastie” Milner.
All 64 spots in the KotC had been filled as of earlier this week – a testament to the popularity of the two-day matchplay tournament, which spurs many return to year after year.