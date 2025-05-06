Sponsor’s representative Kirsty McIntosh with Bellerby winners (from second left), Erica Tamanui-Thompson, Karen Pinn, Del Tamanui and skip Dayvinia Mills. Photo / Supplied

Five teams had three wins in the Bellerby Graded Optional Fours Tournament, held on the Gisborne Bowling Club greens, so placings had to be decided based on ends won and differentials.

When the calculations were done, Dayvinia Mills (skip), Del Tamanui (three) and Karen Pinn (two) of Kahutia Bowling Club and Erica Tamanui-Thompson (lead) of Te Karaka Bowling Club were declared winners.

The Bellerby tournament allows composite teams, where players from different clubs can play together as long as they play in their correctly graded positions. A lead and a two can play in more senior positions but threes and skips cannot play below their graded place.

Twelve teams took part in the Property Brokers-sponsored tournament.

Mills, Tamanui, Pinn and Tamanui-Thompson had three wins, 26 ends and a +28 differential.