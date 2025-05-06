Advertisement
Kahutia and Te Karaka bowlers win Bellerby tournament in Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Sponsor’s representative Kirsty McIntosh with Bellerby winners (from second left), Erica Tamanui-Thompson, Karen Pinn, Del Tamanui and skip Dayvinia Mills. Photo / Supplied

Five teams had three wins in the Bellerby Graded Optional Fours Tournament, held on the Gisborne Bowling Club greens, so placings had to be decided based on ends won and differentials.

When the calculations were done, Dayvinia Mills (skip), Del Tamanui (three) and Karen Pinn (two) of Kahutia Bowling Club and Erica Tamanui-Thompson (lead) of Te Karaka Bowling Club were declared winners.

The Bellerby tournament allows composite teams, where players from different clubs can play together as long as they play in their correctly graded positions. A lead and a two can play in more senior positions but threes and skips cannot play below their graded place.

Twelve teams took part in the Property Brokers-sponsored tournament.

Mills, Tamanui, Pinn and Tamanui-Thompson had three wins, 26 ends and a +28 differential.

Runners-up were Ricky Miller (s), George Tamihana, Keith Tamanui and Jack Clark, with three wins, 25 ends and a +19 differential.

Third place went to Andrew Ball (s), Peter Ferris, Chris Bunyan and Andrea Ferris, with three wins, 25 ends and a +13 differential.

In their first game, the tournament winners had a 12-7 victory over Hona Huriwai (s), Kym Brown, Joy McFarlane and Joanne Dwyer of Gisborne.

Then they had a close game against Steve Berezowski (s), Dianne Phillips, George Stanley and George Newlands of Gisborne, but lost 8-6.

In the third round, they beat Sharon Olsen (s), Ray Smith, Delores Woodcock and Kevin Findson 20-3, and in the fourth they beat Allan Parker (s), Frank McLoughlin, Graham Atkins and Salvie Rickard of Kahutia 14-6.

Kirsty McIntosh of Property Brokers was present at the prizegiving.

