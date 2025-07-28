The Eastland Super Veterans badminton team who competed against Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty (2) in North Island Division 3 ties in Gisborne were (back from left) Alan Ledger, Ron Prebble, Kevin Lee, Darryl Miller, Paul Roia, (front from left) Ra Leach, Sheree Gray, Ruth Ledger and Linda White.
Hawke’s Bay dominated the opening ties of the North Island Inter-Association Super Veterans (60 years and over) badminton series in Gisborne recently.
They beat Eastland 7 matches to 2 and Bay of Plenty (2) 9-0 to kick off their Division 3 campaign in style.
Eastland also lost 6-3to Bay of Plenty (2).
Camaraderie among the teams was a feature of the day as competitors and former players caught up with old friends at the Badminton Centre, Eastland player/manager Linda White said.
The Eastland team comprised Kevin Lee (Gisborne Badminton Club), Ron Prebble, Alan Ledger, Sheree Gray, Ruth Ledger, Ra Leach and manager Linda White (all from Patutahi), and Paul Roia and Darryl Miller on loan from Whakatāne.
Men’s doubles (Eastland names first): Ron Prebble/Alan Ledger lost to Bevan Boyce/Noel Stevens 8-21, 19-21; Darryl Miller/Kevin Lee lost to Stevens/Ian McConnochie 17-21, 16-21; Miller/Paul Roia defeated Boyce/Keith Miller 21-10, 21-14.
Women’s doubles: Sheree Gray/Ruth Ledger lost to Vianne Miller/Yumiko Kawano 21-15, 15-21, 19-21; Gray/Ra Leach def Kawano/Liza Hughes 21-16, 21-19; Ledger/Linda White lost to Miller/Hughes 21-23, 15-21.
Mixed doubles: Prebble/Gray lost to Boyce/Kawano 21-19, 19-21, 16-21; Roia/Ruth Ledger def Stevens/Vianne Miller 21-15, 21-12; Alan Ledger/Leach lost to McConnochie/Hughes 21-9, 22-24, 16-21.