Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawke’s Bay vets dominate interprovincial badminton ties in Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

The Eastland Super Veterans badminton team who competed against Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty (2) in North Island Division 3 ties in Gisborne were (back from left) Alan Ledger, Ron Prebble, Kevin Lee, Darryl Miller, Paul Roia, (front from left) Ra Leach, Sheree Gray, Ruth Ledger and Linda White.

The Eastland Super Veterans badminton team who competed against Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty (2) in North Island Division 3 ties in Gisborne were (back from left) Alan Ledger, Ron Prebble, Kevin Lee, Darryl Miller, Paul Roia, (front from left) Ra Leach, Sheree Gray, Ruth Ledger and Linda White.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawke’s Bay dominated the opening ties of the North Island Inter-Association Super Veterans (60 years and over) badminton series in Gisborne recently.

They beat Eastland 7 matches to 2 and Bay of Plenty (2) 9-0 to kick off their Division 3 campaign in style.

Eastland also lost 6-3

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save