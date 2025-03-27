Waikanae are gunning for top three honours at the BP New Zealand IRB (Inflatable Rescue Boat) Championships and on recent form they should achieve it.
The champs, being held at Waipu Cove north of Auckland, have attracted a record 123 crews from 30 clubs across the country and three of those will be wearing the Waikanae cap.
Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae achieved six gold medals, three silver and three bronze medals at the North Island champs at Pāpāmoa earlier this month. Their small team of three crews finished fifth overall, performing particularly strongly in the open and Under-19 men competitions.
At the nationals, which start on Friday, Connor Mitchell, crewman Oliver Shivnan and patient Michaela Clearwater will be looking to add to their open men’s division medal haul from the North Islands.
They took out the open men’s single rescue and mass rescue titles and placed in the tube rescue and assembly finals.