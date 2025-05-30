She has increased her height with control on trampoline, resulting in a steady routine, and also qualified for the nationals.
Porsha Warren Hillman, 11, has advanced to FIG International Junior level, featuring much older athletes.
Gym New Zealand’s technical committee gave special consideration to allow her to compete at this level at such a young age.
It allows her the opportunity to raise her skill level and work to increase her form to show off the higher skills.
Porsha won silver on trampoline in the International Junior division and gold on DMT in the 11-and-12-year age group.
She qualified for the nationals in the DMT for her age group, and aims to qualify for the nationals in the tramp at International Junior level.
Ava-Raey Haley and Addison Pickering were third-equal on DMT – earning them a place at the nationals in the 9-and-10-year age group.
The next competition for the Gisborne club is the North Island championships in Auckland on June 21 and 22.