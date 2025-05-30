Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne trampolinists win nine medals at Auckland champs

By Marilyn Callahan
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Gisborne Trampoline Club athletes who brought back medals from the Auckland championships this month were, back (from left): Addison Pickering, Mia Goldsmith and Ava-Raey Haley. Front: Hugo Thorpe, Porsha Warren Hillman and Ormond Hope. Photo / Angela Warren

Gisborne Trampoline Club athletes who brought back medals from the Auckland championships this month were, back (from left): Addison Pickering, Mia Goldsmith and Ava-Raey Haley. Front: Hugo Thorpe, Porsha Warren Hillman and Ormond Hope. Photo / Angela Warren

Athletes new to competition made their mark as Gisborne Trampoline Club members brought back nine medals from the Auckland championships this month.

First-time competitor Ormond Hope, competing in the 9-and-10-year grade, got silver on trampoline and bronze on double mini tramp (DMT).

These results qualified him for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport