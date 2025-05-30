Gisborne Trampoline Club athletes who brought back medals from the Auckland championships this month were, back (from left): Addison Pickering, Mia Goldsmith and Ava-Raey Haley. Front: Hugo Thorpe, Porsha Warren Hillman and Ormond Hope. Photo / Angela Warren

30 May, 2025 12:11 AM 2 mins to read

Athletes new to competition made their mark as Gisborne Trampoline Club members brought back nine medals from the Auckland championships this month.

First-time competitor Ormond Hope, competing in the 9-and-10-year grade, got silver on trampoline and bronze on double mini tramp (DMT).

These results qualified him for the XP New Zealand Gymnastics Championships at the Trusts Arena in Auckland from September 23 to 27.

In the same age group, Hugo Thorpe – also at his first competition – claimed silver on DMT and fifth in the trampoline final to also qualify for the nationals.

Mia Goldsmith has stepped up to a new age group, 15-plus, where she earned silver on DMT and trampoline.