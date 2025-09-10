A Gisborne-East Coast/Hawke’s Bay/Wellington composite team finished seventh in the New Zealand Under-26 Five-a-side Bowls Tournament in Wellington. They are (from left) Marshall Kenny, Veeshaye Smiler, Kyle Pinn, Jason Wong, Liam Pinn and manager Geoff Pinn. Photo / Clara Taingahue
A composite Gisborne-East Coast/Hawke’s Bay/Wellington team finished seventh in the New Zealand Under-26 Five-a-side Bowls Tournament in Wellington.
Fourteen-year-old twins Kyle and Liam Pinn (of the Kahutia and Poverty Bay clubs), Veeshaye Smiler (Tolaga Bay), Jason Wong (Taradale) and Marshall Kenny (Silverstream) beat a Dunedin combination in the playofffor seventh and eighth places.
The teams met – for the second time in the tournament – on the third and last day to settle their placings.
Kenny (skip) and Liam Pinn had a 23-15 pairs win against Dunedin’s Mitchell Scott (s) and Jordan McEwan.
In the first game between these teams, in round 1, Kyle Pinn (s), Wong and Smiler beat the Dunedin triples combination 17-9.
Dunedin beat Kenny (s) and Liam Pinn 16-11 in the pairs.
In round 2, a Canterbury player beat Wong 21-12 in the singles. In the fours, Canterbury beat Kenny (s), the Pinn brothers and Smiler 20-15.
A Wellington combination beat Kyle Pinn (s), Wong and Smiler 28-10 in the round 3 triples.
Kenny (s) and Liam Pinn had a good game against the 2025 national champion of champions winning men’s pair, James Cameron-Powell (s) and Jordan Keene. The Wellington combination won 16-13.
The Gisborne composite team lost the pairs and triples against Nulook Nomads in round 4. Lee Warburton (s) and Adam Baillie beat Kenny (s) and Liam Pinn 39-7. The triples game was neck and neck, with Brady Amer (s), Liam Keegan and Caitlin Thomson beating Kyle Pinn (s), Wong and Smiler 16-13.
A strong Taranaki team beat Kyle (s) and Liam Pinn, Kenny and Smiler 21-7 in the round 5 fours, and Briar Atkinson beat Wong 21-11 in the singles.
In round 6, Wong beat Auckland’s Liam Hill 21-14 in the singles. After five ends of the fours, Liam (s) and Kyle Pinn, Kenny and Smiler led 9-1. The Auckland four of Adam Blucher (s), David Motu, Hannah Dawson and Ryan Hill then clawed back the deficit.
The score was 12-12 on the last end when Motu moved the jack to take two shots. Liam Pinn tried to play the shot bowl out but was unsuccessful, leaving Auckland with a 14-12 win.
Wairarapa pair Taui White (s) and Harry Hamlyn beat Liam Pinn (s) and Kenny 18-9 in round 7. In the triples, the Gisborne composite team of Kyle Pinn (s), Wong and Smiler beat Rebecca Hamlyn (s), Tessa Stokes and Trent Walker 18-12.
The competition was great experience for the younger members of the Gisborne-East Coast/Hawke’s Bay/Wellington composite team, as they were often up against teams whose members had played in several U26 tournaments.