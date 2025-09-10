Dunedin trio Cameron McKean, Alika Croot and Lachie McEwan then beat Kyle Pinn (s), Wong and Smiler 16-11 in the triples.

Wong won his singles game against Dunedin’s Scott 21-16.

In the fours, Dunedin’s McKean, Jordan McEwan, Croot and Lachie McEwan beat Kenny (s), the Pinn brothers and Smiler 14-8.

The Gisborne composite team took seventh place with a differential of plus-63 compared with Dunedin’s differential of plus-61.

In the first game between these teams, in round 1, Kyle Pinn (s), Wong and Smiler beat the Dunedin triples combination 17-9.

Kyle Pinn follows the fate of his bowl.

Dunedin beat Kenny (s) and Liam Pinn 16-11 in the pairs.

In round 2, a Canterbury player beat Wong 21-12 in the singles. In the fours, Canterbury beat Kenny (s), the Pinn brothers and Smiler 20-15.

A Wellington combination beat Kyle Pinn (s), Wong and Smiler 28-10 in the round 3 triples.

Kenny (s) and Liam Pinn had a good game against the 2025 national champion of champions winning men’s pair, James Cameron-Powell (s) and Jordan Keene. The Wellington combination won 16-13.

The Gisborne composite team lost the pairs and triples against Nulook Nomads in round 4. Lee Warburton (s) and Adam Baillie beat Kenny (s) and Liam Pinn 39-7. The triples game was neck and neck, with Brady Amer (s), Liam Keegan and Caitlin Thomson beating Kyle Pinn (s), Wong and Smiler 16-13.

A strong Taranaki team beat Kyle (s) and Liam Pinn, Kenny and Smiler 21-7 in the round 5 fours, and Briar Atkinson beat Wong 21-11 in the singles.

Tolaga Bay's Veeshaye Smiler watches the path of her bowl.

In round 6, Wong beat Auckland’s Liam Hill 21-14 in the singles. After five ends of the fours, Liam (s) and Kyle Pinn, Kenny and Smiler led 9-1. The Auckland four of Adam Blucher (s), David Motu, Hannah Dawson and Ryan Hill then clawed back the deficit.

The score was 12-12 on the last end when Motu moved the jack to take two shots. Liam Pinn tried to play the shot bowl out but was unsuccessful, leaving Auckland with a 14-12 win.

Wairarapa pair Taui White (s) and Harry Hamlyn beat Liam Pinn (s) and Kenny 18-9 in round 7. In the triples, the Gisborne composite team of Kyle Pinn (s), Wong and Smiler beat Rebecca Hamlyn (s), Tessa Stokes and Trent Walker 18-12.

The competition was great experience for the younger members of the Gisborne-East Coast/Hawke’s Bay/Wellington composite team, as they were often up against teams whose members had played in several U26 tournaments.