Gisborne-East Coast composite team finish seventh at NZ U26 tournament

By Karen Pinn
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

A Gisborne-East Coast/Hawke’s Bay/Wellington composite team finished seventh in the New Zealand Under-26 Five-a-side Bowls Tournament in Wellington. They are (from left) Marshall Kenny, Veeshaye Smiler, Kyle Pinn, Jason Wong, Liam Pinn and manager Geoff Pinn. Photo / Clara Taingahue

A composite Gisborne-East Coast/Hawke’s Bay/Wellington team finished seventh in the New Zealand Under-26 Five-a-side Bowls Tournament in Wellington.

Fourteen-year-old twins Kyle and Liam Pinn (of the Kahutia and Poverty Bay clubs), Veeshaye Smiler (Tolaga Bay), Jason Wong (Taradale) and Marshall Kenny (Silverstream) beat a Dunedin combination in the playoff

